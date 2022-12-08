Brecksville-Broadview Heights pupil arrested in relation to threat against other students

Read full article on original website
Brecksville-Broadview Heights pupil arrested for threats is high school sophomore
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The pupil in the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District arrested Dec. 7 after threatening other students was a boy and a high school sophomore. That’s according to Joelle Magyar, district superintendent. She said the boy sent friends a list of children with whom he had problems....
Bond set for Lakewood woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lorain County grand jury will soon hear evidence in the case of a woman accused of stabbing her parents in their home last week. Elyria Municipal Judge Gary Bennett set bond at $240,000 for Emily Deese, 34, on Monday. He also bound the case over to the grand jury. The panel is expected to discuss it in the coming weeks.
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board president defends treasurer’s raise
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A 17 percent salary increase recently given to Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools Treasurer Craig Yaniglos isn’t excessive when compared with total compensation packages of treasurers in other local districts. That’s what Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education President Mark Dosen told cleveland.com.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for daughter accused of stabbing parents at their North Ridgeville home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last week remains in jail after a judge set her bond at $240,000 in Elyria Municipal Court Monday. Emily Deese is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. The...
ideastream.org
Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin
The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
Man accused of raping Mahoning County deputy enters plea in unrelated case
Rondell Harris, 33, of Cleveland, entered a guilty plea before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of disrupting public service.
Elyria police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
Snooping teens arrested for criminal trespassing and theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to an Edgerton Road address regarding a breaking-and-entering call. An arriving officer observed three teenagers -- two boys and one girl -- running from the building and getting into a tan Ford SUV. The teenagers admitted to just looking inside the abandoned building; however,...
Men get into fight over lawn care: Brunswick Police Blotter
A man was arrested for criminal trespassing at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 10 after police were called to a residence for a fight involving two men. The men were found fighting in a roadside ditch. Both sustained minor injuries. The argument reportedly began over lawn maintenance. Noise: Abington Court. Police cited...
Resident concerned after witnessing amateur garbageman at work: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 25, a confused passerby called police after observing the driver of a black sedan going down Deer Path Drive, picking up trash and dumping it into his vehicle. An arriving officer was unable to locate the amateur garbageman. Drunken driving: Prospect Drive. On Nov. 25, police were dispatched...
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Medina Shop with a Cop builds police-community bonds
MEDINA, Ohio -- Local law enforcement officers and kids from throughout Medina County helped lift the community’s holiday spirit as they traveled to Walmart with sirens and lights blaring for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday (Dec. 10). The event is organized by the Fraternal Order of...
Fearful of crime involving child, man falls for online scam: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man, 44, reported Dec. 2 that he was being extorted out of money online after having a conversation on Facebook that became sexual in nature. He said he sent the supposed woman photos of his private parts and she then said she was a child and that she would report him if he did not pay $70,000.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Grandparent scam leads to out-of-state arrest: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Police from an agency in Rhode Island reported Dec. 8 that they had arrested a man involved in a scam in which the suspect pretended to be a grandchild in need of bail money. In April, a resident of the village had reported being scammed out of $11,000 in such an incident. The money had been sent to an address in Rhode Island, which led to the arrest of the suspect.
