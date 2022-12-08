Read full article on original website
Oregon governor commutes death sentences to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 17 inmates in Oregon who have been sentenced to death, order they spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown has less than a month remaining in office. She said Tuesday that she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences and that her order takes effect Wednesday. Oregon has not held an execution since 1997. In her first news conference since she became governor in 2015, the Democrat announced she would continue a moratorium on the death penalty imposed by her predecessor, former Gov. John Kitzhaber.
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations. Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs. The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with law enforcement. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer. Court documents show that prosecutors filed the dismissal Nov. 18. Tilsen said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more state lawmakers have jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who represented central Virginia’s 4th Congressional District until his death last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at separate events in Richmond and Petersburg. They bring to at least five the number of candidates who have indicated they plan to seek the Democratic nomination, which will be settled in just one week. he winner of that contest will have an enormous structural advantage in the overwhelmingly Democratic district heading into the Feb. 21 special election.
