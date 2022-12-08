Nine men charged in Hartford prostitution sting operation, police say

Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Nine men were arrested and charged in a prostitution investigation in the South End of Hartford on Wednesday, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department had received several complaints from residents and businesses on Franklin Avenue and Wethersfield Avenue reporting prostitution-like activity.

Police conducted an undercover operation targeting individuals looking for prostitutes on Wednesday. During the operation, an officer posed as a prostitute to engage with the individuals.

Police arrested and charged nine men with patronizing a prostitute.

The men charged were William Binnenkade, 61, of Windsor, Juan Torres, 55, of Hartford, Edgar Reyes-Jiminez, 44, of New Britain, Osvaldo Feliciano, 42, of West Hartford, Renold Edouard, 62, of West Hartford, Joel Creamer, 55, of Lisbon, Jesus Bermudez, 41, of New Britain, Isaac Bildad, 39, of Hartford and Jerel McMahon, 20, of Hartford.