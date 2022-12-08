ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

2023 Arkansas track & field season, SEC Indoor ticket info

FAYETTEVILLE – Season tickets for the 2023 Razorbacks home track and field meets are now available to purchase. In addition, tickets for the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships, hosted by Arkansas, will be available soon through the Razorback Ticket Center. Link for Razorback season tickets: https://bit.ly/3v33FCl. Prior to hosting the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Smith Selected USBWA National Freshman of the Week; Honored by Dick Vitale

FAYETTEVILLE – For the second time this season, a Razorback has been honored as the CBS Sports/US Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week as Nick Smith Jr., as selected this week’s recipient. Smith was additionally recognized by Dick Vitale as his national “Diaper Dandy” Star of the Week.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Smith Honored by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pair of signings will join Razorbacks in January

FAYETTEVILLE – A pair of additions to the Arkansas women’s track and field program, who will join the Razorbacks in January, are sprinter MeKenze Kelley and distance runner Laura Taborda. A relay gold medalist at the 2022 World U20 Championships, Kelley split 52.23 on the opening leg of...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Named AP All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Sanders is the first Razorback to receive an All-America honor from the AP since offensive lineman Frank Ragnow was named a third-team All-American by the outlet in 2017. Sanders is the Hogs’ first AP first-team All-American since tight end Hunter Henry in 2015. Additionally, Sanders is Arkansas’ first first-team All-American linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001 as well as the program’s first AP first-team All-American linebacker since Ronnie Caveness in 1964.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 187: Rylee Langerman

Every good team has someone who’s “the glue” — the player who makes everything work and keeps everyone together. For Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, that’s Rylee Langerman. It’s a role she embraces for a program that’s on the rise in the SEC. But it’s not the only thing that matters to Rylee. She’s dealt with alopecia — a skin disease that causes hair loss — from a young age. And the challenges she’s faced have only made her stronger. Now, she’s become an advocate and a leader in the community for a fan base she loves… and the glue that holds her team together.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

SHOW 4: Eric Musselman Live Airs Tonight From 7-8 pm

FAYETTEVILLE – The fourth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place tonight (Dec. 12) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck...
