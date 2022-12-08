Florida Congresswoman Reminds Families ACA Deadline Is One Week Away

Photo: E+

Florida families are being reminded that open enrollment for a plan through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace ends in one week for coverage starting January 1st.

West Palm Beach Congresswoman Lois Frankel...

"You're going to be able to get preventative care, emergency services, hospitalization at a cost that is affordable to you if you are eligible."

Thanks to Congressional Democrats & President Joe Biden working to lower health costs, ACA Enrollment is on pace for a... Posted by Rep. Lois Frankel on Thursday, December 8, 2022

She was joined on a virtual press conference Thursday with a representative from the Health and Human Services Department as well as a healthcare advocate who credits the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Frankel says it reduced premiums for 13 million families who purchase a plan through the marketplace at HealthCare.gov .