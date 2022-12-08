Carroll ISD Strikes Religion, Sexual Orientation From Nondiscrimination Statement. The school board voted 5-1 to remove the words “religion,” “gender” and “sexual orientation” from its nondiscrimination statement, which certainly feels like the door has been opened to those who might do some discriminating. From the DMN: “‘Where does it all end?’ asked another speaker in favor of the changes, Juan Saldivar. ‘Where is the limit in “plus” to LGBTQI-plus-whatever?’ When one parent who opposed the amendment muttered something in response to the comment, Saldivar asked the man if he wanted to discuss the issue outside.”

KELLER, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO