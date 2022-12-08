Read full article on original website
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in Irving
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with Guns
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in Grapevine
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?
Retail Roundup: Is California Taking Over Dallas?
Southern California-based gorjana opened its fourth Texas location in West Village last month. The beachy jewelry brand offers a little of everything, with plated and solid gold pieces, necklaces and bracelets perfect for layering, and a large variety of precious stones, from opals to emeralds and diamonds. Gorjana also has something for every price point. Pieces range from $20 studs all the way up to a $4,500 diamond necklace.
Galderma Celebrates Grand Opening of U.S. Headquarters in Dallas
Galderma is pleased to announce the grand opening of its U.S. headquarters in downtown Dallas. Galderma relocated its nearly 300 home office employees to the Trammell Crow Center at 2001 Ross Avenue. The grand opening event on Friday, December 9, was celebrated with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Galderma Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH, representatives from Downtown Dallas Initiative and Galderma associates.
Weitzman Welcomes New Chief Invesment Officer
In his new role, Stephen Schmidt will focus on investment opportunities, the capital markets, and financing relationships statewide. Schmidt was previously managing director for Dallas-based Cypress Equities, a nationwide firm. While at Cypress, Schmidt led its platform in the development or acquisition of more than 50 real estate investments representing $2 billion of invested capital.
One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud
Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
Leading Off (12/13/22)
Carroll ISD Strikes Religion, Sexual Orientation From Nondiscrimination Statement. The school board voted 5-1 to remove the words “religion,” “gender” and “sexual orientation” from its nondiscrimination statement, which certainly feels like the door has been opened to those who might do some discriminating. From the DMN: “‘Where does it all end?’ asked another speaker in favor of the changes, Juan Saldivar. ‘Where is the limit in “plus” to LGBTQI-plus-whatever?’ When one parent who opposed the amendment muttered something in response to the comment, Saldivar asked the man if he wanted to discuss the issue outside.”
Plano City Council Grapples With Its Troll Problem
In a discussion that took part of two different meetings, the Plano City Council decided to address its troll problem, but ended up almost right back where it started. On December 6 and December 12, the body discussed how it should handle speakers who show up, as one council member said, “to advance their social media careers.” The eight members debated the merits of moving the public comment portion of the meeting offline or scheduling it for a different time.
