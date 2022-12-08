ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit Awards Rising Star: British girl group FLO become first ever band to win prize

By Tom Murray
 5 days ago

London-based girl band FLO have been named the winners of the Brit Awards 2023 Rising Star prize.

Clara Amfo announced the news on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show Thursday (8 December), revealing the group as the first-ever band to win the award.

The trio made up of 19 to 20-year-olds Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, beat producer Nia Archives and songwriter Cat Burns to claim the trophy.

In a statement, the band said: “From growing up watching the Brits , to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a Brit award in the same year!! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the Brits Rising Star!

“We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

The group took the music world by storm after releasing their Nineties-influenced debut “Cardboard Box” earlier this year, which earnt praise from US artists including Brandy, JoJo, SZA and Missy Elliott. They’ve gone on to perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live , and Later…with Jools Holland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd462_0jc9HtFw00

The award was open to British artists who (as of 31 October 2022) had not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20, or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart.

Previous winners have included Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Celeste.

The Brit Awards with Mastercard 2023 will take place on Saturday 11 February at the O2 arena.

