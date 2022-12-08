ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
