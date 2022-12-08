Read full article on original website
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Friends Are "Sickened" by Their Inclusion in the 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer
After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, they went ahead and released a very dramatic trailer yesterday, and apparently people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Though, like, when are they not?. Royal expert Richard...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'
Several co-hosts of ABC's "The View" mocked the new Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, claiming they don't really care.
Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator doesn't think the series will improve Meghan's image.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Royal Author Claims Queen Elizabeth Had One Qualm About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Relationship
When she was still alive, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a positive relationship with Meghan Markle. But while the late monarch reportedly approved of the former "Suits" star from the get-go, there was one thing about Meghan's relationship with her grandson, Prince Harry, that she couldn't help but have reservations over.
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Body Language Expert Reveals the Telltale Sign of How Meghan Markle Copes Under Pressure
A body language expert reveals the telltale sign of how Meghan Markle copes under pressure.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
The Queen didn't like this part of her body and tried to hide it in photos, royal photographer reveals
A photographer who snapped the Queen for her Golden Jubilee has revealed that the Queen didn't like this part of her body
