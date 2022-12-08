Read full article on original website
To curtail catalytic converter thefts, Philly may fine scrapyards that buy stolen car parts
Philadelphia could impose stiff fines on people who steal catalytic converters, and those who purchase or sell them without required documentation, as part of an effort to curb the spike in thefts. A City Council bill would require businesses to obtain proof of origin before purchasing catalytic converters and other...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia to close 4 Catholic churches in city, suburbs
Four Catholic churches in the Philadelphia area, including two in the city, will close their doors in the new year as part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's latest plan to relegate buildings and merge parishes. The churches – Holy Trinity Church in Society Hill, The Saint Peter Claver Church building...
11 new Pa. historical markers approved for Philly in 2022
Philadelphia has more than 300 historical markers spread throughout the city, each recognizing a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania's development. Eleven new markers will soon be coming to the city after the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved 36 new markers across the state. The new markers...
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
Indulge in Philly's most popular dishes during Center City Restaurant Week
Foodies can rejoice as Center City District Restaurant Week makes its return for two full weeks in January. More than 60 of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants will serve three-course dinners at $40 per person from Sunday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 28. A handful of eateries will also offer $25 lunches. Prices do not include tax, tips and drinks. Guests can dine indoors, outdoors and at home by ordering takeout at select locations.
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party
With the start of 2023 quickly approaching, details have been revealed for one of Philadelphia's largest New Year's Eve celebrations. Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium food and drink options, plus a variety of live entertainment.
La Colombe's new winter pastry selection includes gingerbread scones, peppermint mocha cookies
A local coffee company has unveiled its lineup of seasonal sweets, which pair perfectly with its wintry lattes on tap. Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters has hired a new Head Baker, Sydney Dempsey, who is launching a Winter Seasonal Pastry Menu at La Colombe Fishtown this week that will be available through February.
Developers take step toward massive indoor velodrome complex in Coatesville
The development team behind an ambitious project to bring an indoor velodrome to Coatesville have received $9 million in state funding to support land development for the facility, which will be located next to the city's historic High Bridge. The Velodrome Foundation, one of the project's backers, recently announced that...
