The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO