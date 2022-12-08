Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets road win over Delgado
Christian Caldwell scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 70-63 victory over Delgado Community College Monday in New Orleans. The Cavs, who snapped a four-game losing streak, improved to 6-5. Delgado dropped to 4-6. Logan Turner and Elijah Beard scored...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys, Benton and Bossier girls win
The Parkway boys and the Benton and Bossier girls teams picked up victories Monday night. Parkway defeated Ruston 4-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 3-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium. Benton defeated Southwood 8-0 in a District 1-I game...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy reaches 10-win mark
The Providence Classical Academy Knights notched their 10th victory Monday night, defeating Riverdale 69-38 at home. Bowman Lovell led the Knights (10-3) with 24 points. JoJo Grau had 17 and Blake Guin 12.
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry fared well at Mid-America Nationals
Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished third in the 126-pound class in the Mid-America Nationals tournament Saturday in Enid, Okla. Perry, a three-time state champion, pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals where he lost to eventual champion Eli Kirk of Guthrie, Okla., by a 7-2 decision. Kirk...
bossierpress.com
BPCC ANNOUNCES EARLY CAMPUS CLOSURE FOR DEC. 13
Bossier Parish Community College will close its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11am in anticipation of severe weather projected for the north Louisiana region. The decision to close was made in order to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students. Students who have finals on-campus today that begin after 11:00 am should contact their instructor directly for a rescheduled exam time and date.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Benton completes 3-0 run in West Ouachita tournament
The Benton Lady Tigers completed a 3-0 run in the West Ouachita tournament with a 49-31 victory over Neville Saturday. Marissa Schoth led Benton with 15 points, including 12 in the second half. Tate Sellers had 10, including six in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers rolled to a...
bossierpress.com
(Updated) Severe weather threat forces postponement of games
District 1-5A girls basketball teams were supposed to start district play Tuesday night, but that won’t be the case. Because of impending severe weather, all games have been postponed. The annual Airline soccer tournament was also scheduled to start Tuesday. Here is a list of postponed basketball games. Boys.
bossierpress.com
BPCC THEATRE TO HOST SPRING SHOW AUDITIONS JAN. 17-18
The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.
bossierpress.com
Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor
The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.
bossierpress.com
BPSO welcomes new deputy
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of. Affirmation in a ceremony for one new employee at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the. Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. Newly sworn-in sheriff deputy Colton Hunter accepted the call to serve the residents of. Bossier Parish and...
bossierpress.com
Santa puts $60 Grand in the hands of Bossier Teachers
Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the generosity of the Biedenharn Foundation. Now in its ninth year, the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. Since the inception of the endowment, the Foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.
bossierpress.com
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY TO CLOSE TODAY, DECEMBER 13, AT 1 PM DUE TO WEATHER
All Shreve Memorial Library branches will close at 1:00 p.m. today, December 13, due to inclement weather forecasts. Library branches are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, December 14 at 9:00 a.m. as weather permits. While the library branches are closed, patrons can still access Shreve Memorial Library’s e-branch and online resources,...
bossierpress.com
Smith Road bridge closed
Smith Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou is now closed under orders issued by the. LA Dept. of Transportation and Development (DOTD). This closure is located 1.6. miles east off U.S. HWY 71 and approximately 3.8 miles west of LA Hwy. 527. A date for reopening the bridge is unknown...
bossierpress.com
Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing
According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.
bossierpress.com
December 2022 Sobriety Checkpoint Results
Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near. Preserve Cutoff Drive on Saturday evening, December 9 through Sunday morning December 10. Sheriff deputies screened a total of 400 cars, conducted three traffic stops, and contacted 648 people. They administered 33 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests...
bossierpress.com
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully with suspect in custody
A four hour long standoff with an armed individual ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of both the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments. At approximately 2:00 a.m. on December 12, 2022, BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Village Lane.
Comments / 0