Great art can happen anywhere. A new play put up in a bookstore basement can be as exhilarating and lasting as anything found in New York or London. A single string instrument can transform a street corner and fill the city with a sound never heard before. From the walls of our buildings and their bounty of murals to the boulevard dancers and their quest for a drop in the hat—creativity is not defined solely by its space.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO