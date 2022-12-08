Read full article on original website
Milwaukee’s Matthú Releases ‘Montana’
Electronic artist Kevin Bush finds himself launching his solo project with his first EP as Matthú clad in a cowboy hat and sherpa jacket. Bush is well known for playing in synthwave duo Immortal Girlfriend with his brother Will, but in November he released Montana under the mononym Matthú, modeled after his middle name. The recording combines acoustic guitars and ambient sounds to create a soundscape to match the vastness of the Great Plains state.
Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots
Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
Milwaukee Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Named One of Wisconsin’s Influential Business Leaders
Milwaukee attorney Franklyn Gimbel has been included in the inaugural Wisconsin 275, a directory of the most influential business leaders in the state. The 124-page booklet profiles 275 Wisconsin business leaders in fields that include accounting, agriculture, banking, construction, education, utilities, entertainment, health care, insurance, law, manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants, retail, sports, staffing, technology, tourism and transportation.
Chad Tessmer, Executive Director, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Great art can happen anywhere. A new play put up in a bookstore basement can be as exhilarating and lasting as anything found in New York or London. A single string instrument can transform a street corner and fill the city with a sound never heard before. From the walls of our buildings and their bounty of murals to the boulevard dancers and their quest for a drop in the hat—creativity is not defined solely by its space.
First Stage Young Company Stages a ‘Midsummer’ to Remember
More than a bit of imagination is required to fully experience the lighthearted and lovely production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream that opened last weekend in First Stage’s Goodman Mainstage Hall. The production is being staged by the company’s award-winning Young Company, a group of local high school actors.
Celebration, Connection in Terrence McNally Play
Terrence McNally’s Lips Together, Teeth Apart debuted Off-Broadway in 1991 as a reflection on the AIDS crisis. And yet, the play isn’t a historical curiosity but continues to live on stage with a performance this month by 53212 Presents and Seat of Our Pants Readers Theatre Troupe. “McNally’s...
Win Tickets to Janet Jackson and Ludacris at American Family Insurance Amphitheater!
Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour with special guest Ludacris is coming to Milwaukee! You can win a pair of tickets to the May 28 show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before December 19. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!
Champions of Magic Coming to the Marcus PAC
Experience live entertainment like never before with Champions of Magic—a show full of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects delivered by an ensemble of world-renounced original magicians. They are coming to Milwaukee for the first time, Jan. 13-14 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Champions of Magic started in...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,076 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,076 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,026 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,946 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,689 cases per day. In 2020, 2,207 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,446 cases per day.
