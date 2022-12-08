For the second consecutive week, cases of influenza have jumped dramatically. There were 404 cases reported from November 27 to December 3, as compared to 186 cases for the week ending November 26 and just 56 cases for the week ending November 19. Half of the cases in the most recent reporting week are in school-aged children, five to 17 years of age. COVID numbers are also on the rise with 267 cases reported for the week ending December 3 as compared to 201 for the week ending November 26.

