New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
The African American Woman Who Developed the Home Security SystemCeebla CuudQueens, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
IKEA Closes Permanently - Queens Store Shutters Less Than Two Years After OpeningTy D.New York City, NY
hamlethub.com
Westport DPW Snow Plowing Policy
The Department of Public Works (DPW) reminds Westport residents to slow down and use extra caution when driving in winter conditions and particularly when they are near snowplows. PLOW ROUTES – The streets are plowed and sanded in order of priority. Main (collector) roads are addressed first with special attention...
hamlethub.com
Still Time to Order Street Banners From the Fairfield Chamber; Deadline Dec. 14
Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to offer Street Banners as part of its 2023 Street Banner Program. The deadline to order is December 14. This annual street banner program puts your business name/logo on highly visible pole banners during January, February and March of 2023.
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Library Assistant
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time Library Assistant. The position is 14.5 hours/week with a salary of $14.00/hour. The required shifts are:. Monday: 12:00pm-5:30pm. Tuesday: 1:30pm-4:30pm. Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm. This position provides customer service to library patrons by assisting them at the circulation desks...
hamlethub.com
Community Overdose Awareness & Narcan Training tomorrow in Darien
Community Overdose Awareness & Narcan Training presented by Post 53, The Hub, Thriving Youth Task Force, and Kids in Crisis will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 pm. This is event is free. Click here for more information and to register online. Learn how to recognize the...
hamlethub.com
Ho Ho Ho! Skate with Santa at Danbury Arena on December 23!
On Friday, December 23 from 4 to 5:15 pm head to Danbury Arena for some festive fun! Receive a $10 Arcade Card and…. Danbury Ice Arena, the home of the professional hockey team the Hat Tricks, is located 1 Independence Way in Danbury. Questions? Email This email address is being...
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Lillian Wright, Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Teacher
Lillian Marilyn (Miranda) Wright died peacefully on December 10, 2022, at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield of complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89. Lillian was born in The Bronx, NY, on February 20, 1933, to Amerigo and Carmella (Damiani) Miranda. She graduated from Evander Childs...
hamlethub.com
Bridges Healthcare and Senator Blumenthal Announce $1 Million in Grant Funding
Bridges Healthcare Inc., a state-designated local mental health authority for Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding communities, today met with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to announce three federal grants totaling $1,029,000 that was awarded to Bridges and will be used for infrastructure improvements at our Milford facility. Provided by...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chorale Brings Holiday Pops to Playhouse, raises funds to support RVNAhealth Well Child program
The Ridgefield Chorale's Holiday Pops Concert took place on Sunday and RVNAhealth says, "It was surely a night to remember!" All ticket proceeds went towards RVNAhealth's Well Child Clinics to keep uninsured children in school. "From ticket sales alone, $5,500 was raised for this program!" RVNAhealth reports. "We are incredibly...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Garden Club donates poinsettia plants to Meals on Wheels
In early December the Ridgefield Garden Club (RGC) continued its nearly 50-year tradition of donating poinsettia plants to Meals on Wheels. The 120 festive flowers were then distributed to grateful MOW clients. RGC club member Jennifer Purinton and MOW Operations Manager Theresa Miller coordinated the effort to continue the club's...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The U Athletics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The U...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nicole C. Yule, Licensed Speech and Language Pathologist
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nicole C....
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Youth Cheer 4th Best in Nation!
On the heels of the 2022 New England AYC Regional Cheerleading Competition, Ridgefield Youth Cheer D14 proved their Tiger power! The girls placed 4th in the Nation this past weekend during the AYC National Championship competition in Kissimmee, Florida. What a huge accomplishment for our youth cheer team! Congratulations D14...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield native and RHS grad, Officer Michael McKnight, is Police Benevolent Association Officer of the Year!
Congratulations to Ridgefield native Officer Michael McKnight who, Ridgefield Police report, was chosen by his peers as 2022 (PBA) Police Benevolent Association Officer of the Year!. A Ridgefield High School grad who received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Springfield College, McKnight joined the department in 2018 and comes...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Public Schools is Top Performing School District in the State on 2021-2022 Next-Generation Accountability System
On Friday, the Connecticut State Department of Education released the results from the 2021-2022 NextvGeneration Accountability System which the SDE describes as, “a system where schools and districts earn points on a broad set of 12 indicators that help tell the story of how well a school is preparing its students for success in college, careers, and life. The system moves beyond test scores and graduation rates to provide a more holistic, multifactor perspective of district and school performance and incorporates student growth over time”
hamlethub.com
Flu Cases Skyrocket In Putnam County
For the second consecutive week, cases of influenza have jumped dramatically. There were 404 cases reported from November 27 to December 3, as compared to 186 cases for the week ending November 26 and just 56 cases for the week ending November 19. Half of the cases in the most recent reporting week are in school-aged children, five to 17 years of age. COVID numbers are also on the rise with 267 cases reported for the week ending December 3 as compared to 201 for the week ending November 26.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools receive high marks in Connecticut’s 2021-2022 Next-Generation Accountability System
Last week, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) released the results from the 2021-22 Next Generation Accountability System which CSDE describes as "a system where schools and districts earn points on a broad set of 12 indicators that help tell the story of how well a school is preparing its students for success in college, careers, and life."
hamlethub.com
Two new members join Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut board of directors
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut welcomes two new members to its board of directors. Matt Austin is the Director of Community Impact at The Center for Empowerment and Education, and serves as the artistic director of The Sherman Playhouse. He has sat on local theater boards over the past 20 years. Austin also worked in the theater industry for Broadway.com.
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Department's three recruits graduate from 375th Session at the CT Police Academy
On Saturday, Ridgefield Police Department's three recruits graduated from the 375th Session at the CT Police Academy. "We are proud of them and looking forward to them starting their Field Training Program, with some of the finest FTO’s in the state," the Department said. Pictured below from left to...
