After making some of the biggest bets in Chicago on multifamily development in recent years, Onni Group is diving back into offices with a new Fulton Market proposal. The Vancouver, Canada-based developer is pursuing city approval for a 457-foot-tall, 29-story office tower at 357 North Green Street, across the street from Sterling Bay’s 360 North Green project, Crain’s reported. The project will rise above the Kennedy Expressway, a portion of which sits underground the property and runs diagonally through it from below.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO