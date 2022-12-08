ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

therealdeal.com

Staples sells suburban Chicago business park for $22M

Office supply giant Staples has untethered itself from some suburban Chicago real estate. The company sold off the Lincolnshire headquarters of one of its subsidiaries for almost $22 million. The property at 100-120 Schelter Road in Lincolnshire, home to office supplier Quill, was sold for $21.8 million by an LLC...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
therealdeal.com

Chicagoland mall mania: Developers want to make vacant sites vital

It's a story playing out across suburban America: the once-iconic shopping mall, decades removed from its glory days, falls into decay as anchor department stores become defunct and shoppers abandon storefronts for e-commerce. For developers, this can offer opportunities, but not without risk and complication. Far from a blank...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Goltz revises Six Corners development proposal

The future of the former Peoples Gas site near Six Corners is coming back into focus. The Mitch Goltz-led GW Properties' plans for redevelopment have been mostly finalized after revisions were made based on community input, Block Club Chicago reported. Next month, GW will host a meeting to discuss the updates and gather any additional feedback from locals.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Baird & Warner adds affiliate, expands suburban office

As other companies tied to residential real estate sales volumes cut back on staff and expenses to ward off the worst potential blows of a recession, one of Chicago's oldest brokerages is adding some new blood as it seeks to capture more suburban market share. Baird & Warner, a...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Vista Property plans trio of towers for Fulton Market

Hymie Mishan and Saul Sutton are sure 1,000 new apartments would do well in Fulton Market, and are toying with the idea bringing another 500 to Chicago's hottest neighborhood for highrise development of late or if offices would be better instead. New York-based development firm Vista Property Group, whose...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Onni Group proposes 29-story Fulton Market office tower

After making some of the biggest bets in Chicago on multifamily development in recent years, Onni Group is diving back into offices with a new Fulton Market proposal. The Vancouver, Canada-based developer is pursuing city approval for a 457-foot-tall, 29-story office tower at 357 North Green Street, across the street from Sterling Bay's 360 North Green project, Crain's reported. The project will rise above the Kennedy Expressway, a portion of which sits underground the property and runs diagonally through it from below.
CHICAGO, IL

