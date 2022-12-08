Read full article on original website
Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Carvana Co. shares are crashing as investors fear the company is headed for bankruptcy. This article explains why you should avoid CVNA stock even if it's not
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC San Diego
Carvana Shares Tank as Bankruptcy Concerns Grow for Used Car Retailer
Shares of Carvana plummeted by more than 40% during trading Wednesday following the company's largest creditors reportedly signing a deal that binds them to act together in negotiations. The pact, as reported by Bloomberg, includes creditors that hold around $4 billion of Carvana's unsecured debt, or around 70% of the...
Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy
Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
If the Biden administration doesn't step in to block the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger, it will be devastating for shoppers and grocery-store workers — while the rich shareholders will get richer
History has shown that prices rise and workers lose their jobs when big grocery chains merge. Meanwhile, shareholders pocket the profits.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Motley Fool
Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues
Dollar General beat Wall Street expectations on the top line but fell short of bottom-line forecasts. The deep-discount chain pointed to ongoing supply chain problems raising costs and delaying shipments. The retailer slashed its full-year profit guidance in half. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
CAR AND DRIVER
Hertz Car-Rental Company to Pay $168 Million in False-Arrest Settlements
Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million in hundreds of customer settlements, following years of unfounded accusations of theft by the rental giant. The company claims that a faulty inventory system is to blame for rental vehicles being reported as stolen, which has led to customers being falsely arrested, detained, and even facing felony charges.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf just laid off over 200 employees as the industry's downturn deepens
"I don't like having to deliver this news, and we haven't reached this decision easily," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in an email obtained by Insider.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
KTVZ
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up
Once again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation. In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices...
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Despite near-term headwinds, Amazon looks positioned for long-term success.
How the best leaders are preparing to navigate a recession—and come out ahead
Current and former corporate leaders share their battle-tested playbooks with Fortune.
