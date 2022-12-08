ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Carvana Shares Tank as Bankruptcy Concerns Grow for Used Car Retailer

Shares of Carvana plummeted by more than 40% during trading Wednesday following the company's largest creditors reportedly signing a deal that binds them to act together in negotiations. The pact, as reported by Bloomberg, includes creditors that hold around $4 billion of Carvana's unsecured debt, or around 70% of the...
TheStreet

Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy

Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Motley Fool

Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues

Dollar General beat Wall Street expectations on the top line but fell short of bottom-line forecasts. The deep-discount chain pointed to ongoing supply chain problems raising costs and delaying shipments. The retailer slashed its full-year profit guidance in half. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CAR AND DRIVER

Hertz Car-Rental Company to Pay $168 Million in False-Arrest Settlements

Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million in hundreds of customer settlements, following years of unfounded accusations of theft by the rental giant. The company claims that a faulty inventory system is to blame for rental vehicles being reported as stolen, which has led to customers being falsely arrested, detained, and even facing felony charges.
Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
MarketRealist

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
KTVZ

Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up

Once again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation. In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE

