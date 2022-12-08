Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Choke' Video
Tom Brady is often criticized for getting too lenient of a whistle from the referees. However, they certainly appeared to miss one on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs quarterback appeared to get choked out by a 49ers defender on Sunday afternoon, but no penalty was called. Should a flag have been...
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday
A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game. Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game. "President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted. Clinton is rocking a New York Giants...
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade
The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Tom Brady's Family Reportedly Makes Decision On 49ers Game
Tom Brady is back at his childhood stomping grounds this weekend. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers, and the San Mateo, Calif. native has had to find plenty of tickets at Levi's Stadium. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Brady's family and friends will...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans
When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand. But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
