Darell Dean Au
Darell Dean Au, 70 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Darell was born December 23, 1951 in Mansfield, OH to the late Donald Clinton Au and Hazel J. (Maxey) Au. He was married January 24, 2010 to Linda (Crunkilton) Au who survives. Darell is also survived by daughter Cindi K. Au of Mexico, step children Savannah (Isaiah) Walton of Mansfield, Dawn (Shawn) Holly of Ontario, Tiffany Hale of Mansfield, and Robert (Bella) Hale of Mansfield; several step grandchildren; sisters Donna Ball of Matthew, NC, and twins Cheryl Knecht of Tennessee and Carol Hedgecock of New York; as well as nieces and nephews.
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr., 91, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Southern Care Hospice. He was born November 5, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert Sr. and Alice Ann (Shawberry) Echelberry and raised in Plymouth where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Bob worked many jobs over the years, including Timken, managing Lawson’s stores in Galion and Bucyrus, and finishing his career with FoodTown grocery store.
David Harris
David Harris, age 62, passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2022. He was born to Harry (deceased) and Pearl (Mobley) Harris December 1, 1960 in Bucyrus Ohio. David is survived by special friends, Big John, Jim, Athena, his very best girl Lady Bird. His family mother, Pearl, brother, Michael, sisters, Nancy and Barbara.
Margaret Ann Schifer
Margaret Ann Schifer, 88, passed away on December 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Margaret was born on March 21, 1934 in Bucyrus to James and Loree (Stedman) Strawser. In 1953, she met Edwin (Eddie) Schifer who one year later on June 26, 1954 would become her husband, and eventually, father to their four children, Kim (Mike) Kempf, Terry Schifer, Shelley (Gary) Grieger and Brannon (Vikki) Schifer.
Jaci Vaughn
Jacquelyn C. Vaughn, 57, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022. Her health had been in decline for the past year. Jaci was born September 1, 1965 in Bucyrus to Charles M. and Elizabeth A. (Brooks) Vaughn. She grew up in Galion, graduating with the GHS Class of 1983. She then served briefly in the armed forces and returned to Crawford County where she raised her children. She had recently moved to Upper Sandusky where she enjoyed activities with her neighbors at Essex Place Senior Living.
Joseph C. Wilson
Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
Cold shooting continues for Bucyrus in loss to Cardington
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus coach Brian Seybert has seen this movie before. His Lady Redmen suffered through yet another shooting nightmare in dropping a 48-36 non-league game to Cardington at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Bucyrus (3-4) hit just 14 of 51 shots from the field — two of 14 from...
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 12
Cardington (4-2): Shots 19-37 3-pt. shots 2-7 (Madison Linkous, Kristin Henthorn); Free throws 8-12; Rebounds 35 (Genevieve Longsword 8); Turnovers 18. Scoring: Madison Caulkins 2 0 4, Madison Linkous 1 1 4, Genevieve Longsdorf 1 0 2, Lydia Hess 4 0 8, Kaliann Hardy 2 1 5, Abigail Hardwick 6 6 18, Kristin Henthorn 2 0 5, Samantha Spires 1 0 2.
Baker’s record night leads Colonel Crawford over Bucyrus
NORTH ROBINSON — Braxton Baker has averaged 17 points per game so far this season. On Saturday, Baker surpassed his average before the first quarter was over. Baker scored 20 points in the first quarter on his way to a Colonel Crawford single-game record 45 as the Eagles routed Bucyrus, 75-26, in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference game at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
