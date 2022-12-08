Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tyreek Hill Sends Clear Message On Tua Tagovailoa After Tough Loss On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins never really threatened to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, ultimately falling 23-17. The biggest loser was Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa, hailed by some as a potential NFL MVP candidate in his third season, completed 10 of 28 passes for ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'
"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8 Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver. The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving...
Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6
The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
What Bruce Irvin’s strong words about Seahawks’ D were getting at
After a fourth straight disappointing performance defending against the run on Sunday, veteran Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin didn’t hold back his feelings. Talking in the locker room following Seattle’s 30-24 loss to one of Irvin’s former teams, the Carolina Panthers, he was asked if gameplanning or communication was the issue for the Seahawks’ defense. He shot both down.
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
What happened in Seahawks loss to Carolina? Bump’s Game-Changing Plays
For the third time in the Seahawks’ last four games, they come into the new week trying to shake off a disappointing loss. The latest was a 30-24 defeat at home at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, who followed the blueprint of the Seahawks’ other recent opponents, winning the battle of the ground game both on offense and defense.
Fann: Seahawks have overachieved but need to show growth down stretch
There’s no way the 2022 Seahawks could be viewed as a disappointment. Oddsmakers gave them a win total of 5.5 games, and Seattle has already reached seven victories with four games left to play. Thus, this team is objectively overachieving based on preseason expectations. But that doesn’t mean this...
