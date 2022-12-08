ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 12

Chris Fernald
5d ago

They should move to Connecticut where they get seasonal blizzards. But you pay for it with high taxes, cost of living and rents *and* a lack of good paying jobs. Anywhere you go, you "pay". 😉

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

BOSTON - The chilly weather continues - it looks like much of the next few weeks will be colder than average across New England and the entire country. Tuesday will be quiet weather-wise, and if you are up really late or conversely up really early Wednesday you may see a few shooting stars from the Geminid meteor shower.
BOSTON, MA
natureworldnews.com

Snowstorm Could Unload Heavy Snowfall in the Northeast; New York, Washington and Philadelphia Could Expect Rounds of Rain

The latest forecast warned that snowstorms unload in portions of the Northeastern United States, which could cause heavy rainfall and snow. As severe weather conditions persist, residents in the Northeastern United States should expect significant travel disruptions and potential flooding this week. The beginning of the week could be challenging...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston Globe

Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️

Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow

An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localsyr.com

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s quiet out there now, but the next storm is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday probably bringing a significant amount of wintry precipitation. Winter Storm Watches are now posted for parts of Central New York for Thursday and Friday. Big impacts Friday...
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy