RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16. Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates.
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
Large Niagara water bottling plant proposal draws strong opposition in Scott County
ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. (FOX 9) - A proposed large-scale water bottling plant south of the metro is generating opposition in the Scott County community of Elko New Market. Niagara Bottling wants to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in a new industrial park along I-35 the city hopes to expand in the coming years.
New coffee shop coming soon to the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new coffee shop is opening up soon. This will be Spyhouse Coffee Roasters first location in Rochester. It should provide around 12 to 14 jobs to the community this year. Kevin Wencel, the president of Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, said he feels good about creating a community for his employees.
Rochester wheelchair basketball program gets $200,000 grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $200,000 grant will help expand wheelchair basketball and an adaptive wheelchair strength and conditioning program in Rochester. EA Therapeutic Health (EA) says it is getting the two-year grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation and it will allow the purchase of additional sports wheelchairs and other accessible fitness equipment, increased volunteer opportunities, and renting of gym spaces.
Mayo Clinic CEO pay climbed 27% in 2021 as health giant resumed raises
Mayo Clinic, which lowered executive pay during the first year of the pandemic, resumed raises in 2021. Some of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's highest-ranking officials saw pay gains of more than 20%. The Post Bulletin has a report on the pay increases, which were led by a 27% raise...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Fundraiser in Rochester for nonprofit RideAbility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Pet & Country Store, there was a fundraiser to help out a nonprofit. Money raised from the "RideAbility Cookie Walk" will go toward helping RideAbility take care of their horses during the winter months. RideAbility is an organization that offers horseback riding to families of children or adults with special needs. Jeanie Michelizzi, the executive director of RideAbility, said the success of the fundraiser is deeply inspiring.
Rochester health experts advice on recognizing and managing holiday stress
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here... which for some can bring more stress than joy. To mitigate some of that stress experts suggest taking time to find peace in those around you, like spending quality time with family, turning off your devices, and trying something new. It’s also a...
10 of the Best Sledding and Tubing Hills Near Rochester
The snow is starting to fall in the state of Minnesota so get ready to grab a thermos of hot cocoa, bundle the kids up in all of their adorable winter gear and check out these awesome hills around Rochester for some sledding fun. Top 10 Spots to Go Sledding...
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
See the Outstanding Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Minnesota Free!
Yes, You Can See The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for Free!. The latest Christmas tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will hit Minnesota on December 23 for two shows and you can go for free! Keep reading to find out how!. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Changed Christmas Music. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Check Out The Amazing House in Rochester With Cousin Eddie!
Where To See The Awesome Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold Christmas Display in Rochester, Minnesota. It's the most magical time of the year! Let your kids stay in their pj's, warm up the car, and enjoy a night of seeing some of the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota. Use this list of neighborhoods to find some of the best displays this year - and yes, Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold are making an appearance in Rochester once again! And if you have an amazing Christmas light display of your own, send us a photo here for a chance to win $500 cash!
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
