Get Overwatch Coins for free with Microsoft Rewards, here's how

Ever since Overwatch 2 launched back in October, its players have been very critical of the game's frustrating free-to-play progression systems. While it's possible to earn the Overwatch Coins that fans need in order to purchase things like the Battle Pass or cosmetics in the microtransaction shop, players are capped a paltry 60 Overwatch Coins per week. Making matters worse is the fact that you'll only hit that cap if you complete every challenge available each week, which can be a big time commitment depending on the objectives you're given.

Thanks to a new update to the Microsoft Rewards program, however, it's now possible to earn Overwatch Coins by engaging with that system as well. And here's the best part: you can get Overwatch Coins with this method way faster than you currently can by completing Overwatch 2's weekly challenges. Here's how.

How to get Overwatch 2 coins for free with Microsoft Rewards

To start working your way towards free Overwatch Coins with Microsoft Rewards, you'll first need to sign up for the program with your Microsoft account. You can do that on the official Microsoft Rewards homepage . Once that's done, it's time to earn the points that you'll eventually redeem for Overwatch 2's premium currency.

There are several different ways to earn Microsoft Rewards points, so we've listed all of them in detail below. Note that Xbox players have some additional ways to earn points through the Rewards app that's available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, such as by completing weekly activities or filling out monthly surveys. You can also earn points by purchasing physical and digital products on the Microsoft Store while signed into your Microsoft account, though we're focusing on ways to get them for free in this guide.

Search with Bing (you can earn additional points by using Microsoft Edge to search).

Search the web with the search box on your Windows device's taskbar.

Use Cortana to search with Bing.

Look through the official earn page . There are a variety of different tasks you can complete to earn small amounts of points on a daily basis. These generally include finishing quick quizzes, taking polls, clicking through to Microsoft-approved search results, and other simple tasks. You can also earn large chunks of points by installing official Microsoft apps and extensions listed there.

Using all of the above methods on a daily basis will give you a streak, which awards you bonus points for keeping on top of Rewards opportunities.

Generally, it's possible to earn up to around 300-350 points a day, meaning that there are roughly 10,000 points available for grabs each month. To redeem them for Overwatch Coins, head to the Overwatch Coins Rewards page and choose how many coins you'd like to get a digital code for. We recommend getting them in increments of 200 for 1,800 Rewards points, as this is the most efficient ratio of Overwatch Coins gained per Rewards point spent. Notably, you can get 1,000 Overwatch Coins — enough for access to the Premium Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass — for 9,000 points this way, as opposed to selecting the 1,000 Overwatch Coins for 10,000 points option.

Once you've redeemed your points for a code, you can then redeem the code for your Overwatch Coins on your Battle.net Account Overview page . Since you get a Battle.net code instead of a Microsoft Store one, all Overwatch 2 players on all platforms can take advantage of Microsoft Rewards in this way.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to a Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.