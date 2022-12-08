ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Get Overwatch Coins for free with Microsoft Rewards, here's how

By Brendan Lowry
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUJyF_0jc9EGjg00

Ever since Overwatch 2 launched back in October, its players have been very critical of the game's frustrating free-to-play progression systems. While it's possible to earn the Overwatch Coins that fans need in order to purchase things like the Battle Pass or cosmetics in the microtransaction shop, players are capped a paltry 60 Overwatch Coins per week. Making matters worse is the fact that you'll only hit that cap if you complete every challenge available each week, which can be a big time commitment depending on the objectives you're given.

Thanks to a new update to the Microsoft Rewards program, however, it's now possible to earn Overwatch Coins by engaging with that system as well. And here's the best part: you can get Overwatch Coins with this method way faster than you currently can by completing Overwatch 2's weekly challenges. Here's how.

How to get Overwatch 2 coins for free with Microsoft Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tP7r_0jc9EGjg00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To start working your way towards free Overwatch Coins with Microsoft Rewards, you'll first need to sign up for the program with your Microsoft account. You can do that on the official Microsoft Rewards homepage . Once that's done, it's time to earn the points that you'll eventually redeem for Overwatch 2's premium currency.

There are several different ways to earn Microsoft Rewards points, so we've listed all of them in detail below. Note that Xbox players have some additional ways to earn points through the Rewards app that's available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, such as by completing weekly activities or filling out monthly surveys. You can also earn points by purchasing physical and digital products on the Microsoft Store while signed into your Microsoft account, though we're focusing on ways to get them for free in this guide.

  • Search with Bing (you can earn additional points by using Microsoft Edge to search).
  • Search the web with the search box on your Windows device's taskbar.
  • Use Cortana to search with Bing.
  • Look through the official earn page . There are a variety of different tasks you can complete to earn small amounts of points on a daily basis. These generally include finishing quick quizzes, taking polls, clicking through to Microsoft-approved search results, and other simple tasks. You can also earn large chunks of points by installing official Microsoft apps and extensions listed there.
  • Using all of the above methods on a daily basis will give you a streak, which awards you bonus points for keeping on top of Rewards opportunities.

Generally, it's possible to earn up to around 300-350 points a day, meaning that there are roughly 10,000 points available for grabs each month. To redeem them for Overwatch Coins, head to the Overwatch Coins Rewards page and choose how many coins you'd like to get a digital code for. We recommend getting them in increments of 200 for 1,800 Rewards points, as this is the most efficient ratio of Overwatch Coins gained per Rewards point spent. Notably, you can get 1,000 Overwatch Coins — enough for access to the Premium Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass — for 9,000 points this way, as opposed to selecting the 1,000 Overwatch Coins for 10,000 points option.

Once you've redeemed your points for a code, you can then redeem the code for your Overwatch Coins on your Battle.net Account Overview page . Since you get a Battle.net code instead of a Microsoft Store one, all Overwatch 2 players on all platforms can take advantage of Microsoft Rewards in this way.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to a Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.

Comments / 0

Related
Windows Central

Overwatch 2: How to unlock heroes

Overwatch 2 has 36 heroes to play and counting, but if you're a new player, you won't have access to all of them right away. Here's what you have to do to unlock each one.
The Verge

Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023

Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"

The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Engadget

Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games

Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Gives Players New Way to Get Overwatch Coins

Overwatch 2 players who want some extra Overwatch Coins to spend on skins and such but don't actually want to spend any real money now have an alternative when it comes to topping off their virtual wallets. Blizzard announced this week that Overwatch 2 is now part of the Microsoft Rewards program which means that players can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Overwatch Coins, and since these Microsoft Rewards don't have to cost any money, you can technically get these Overwatch Coins for free.
dotesports.com

Nintendo gamers will get to play CoD soon and fans don’t know how to feel about it

The Microsoft and Sony monopoly debacle was at one point, a civil discussion. Now, after the Microsoft team has spitefully given Nintendo rights to the Call of Duty franchise while excluding Sony, the Switch-using CoD fanbase isn’t pleased. After jumping through hoops involving fairness commissions, Microsoft entered a 10-year...
Windows Central

Windows Central

441
Followers
2K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy