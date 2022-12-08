Read full article on original website
Orange Bowl matchup by the numbers
Who will win the 89th Orange Bowl? That will ultimately be decided when Clemson and Tennessee meet Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On paper, though, the numbers show how the teams stack up heading into (...)
247Sports
GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint
Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
Versatile athlete ‘was blown away’ by Clemson, sees it as ‘perfect fit’
A versatile athlete from the Tar Heel State, who figures to be one of the top recruits in his class, made his first trip to Tiger Town last month. Northwood High School (Pittsboro, N.C.) two-way standout Gus (...)
Will Klubnik change numbers?
Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if (...)
In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect. Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the (...)
footballscoop.com
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game
Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
Kingsport Times-News
No. 7 Vols, Hokies set for Hall of Fame Invitational
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tennessee and Virginia Tech will hit the hardwood inside Barclays Center on Sunday for the eight-team Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. After Iona (5-2) meets St. Bonaventure (6-3) at 11:30 a.m., the Hokies (9-1) take on Oklahoma State (6-3) at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The No. 7 Vols (8-1) follow with their game against 13th-ranked Maryland (8-1), which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on FS1. Massachusetts (7-2) and Hofstra (6-4) close out the event at 7 p.m.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
WYFF4.com
2 nurses charged after nursing facility residents wounds worsened, investigators say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two Upstate nurses have been charged with neglecting to care for the wounds of two residents of a skilled nursing facility, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office. Officials with the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit arrested Alyssa Paige Morris, 22, of Cowpens, and...
