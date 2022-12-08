Former jiu jitsu player now among the best girls at wrestling

Olympian’s Alina Solis had a background in jiu jitsu when a friend asked if she would join her going out for the school’s girls wresting team last year.

Jiu jitsu, wrestling, basically the same thing, right? Wrong. It didn’t take Solis long to discover how different the two sports were.

“I started out on the JV team,” said the 16-year-old junior. “In jiu jitsu, being on your back is a powerful position. Just the opposite in wrestling.

“It was confusing, especially the first two weeks and during the first tournament. It was completely different, but I learned.”

Carrying a 3.9 GPA (out of a possible 4.0), Solis worked to understand wrestling brackets, seeding and learned of bigger events, like the Metro Conference Tournament, Section and Master’s meets, not to mention the ultimate goal — the California State Championships in Bakersfield.

Those are big eye-openers for most first-year wrestlers, no matter how good they are, but Solis had a lot going for her.

In her first jiu jitsu World Championship age group competition as a 9-10-year-old at the Pyramid in Long Beach, she climbed to the top of the victory stand as the gold medalist. The next year, despite competing against older girls in the 11-12 division, she was second.

She also competed in the Pan American age group championships, where she learned as much about herself as she did her opponents.

So, capturing the section Division I wrestling championship last winter before facing eventual state champion Savannah Gomez of Brawley in the Master’s 137-pound finale, was huge. Going 2-2 at the State Championships in Bakersfield allowed her to start this season ranked No. 7 in the state.

Solis, who was 6-2 heading into this week, is learning quickly.

“A lot of competitors are very aggressive right from the start,” Solis said. “I’m not that way, although I’m getting more aggressive. I’m very calm. I just don’t get nervous. I like to take my time, and if it takes me six minutes to win (the maximum in three two-minute wrestling periods), I’m fine with that.

“Wrestling is actually more intense than jiu jitsu, but I’ve learned to like it more. When I was 13, I stopped jiu jitsu; I was burned out. As a freshman, I was just lazy and stayed home a lot until my friend asked me to join her in wrestling.

“I didn’t know anything about wrestling.”

Obviously to anyone who understands both sports, Solis’ strength is the neutral position on her feet, which is how jiu jitsu players start.

It took a while to master starting on the mat either in the down or top position.

“The main center-point is different when you’re on the mat,” Solis said. “I’m very comfortable standing, but I’m learning the other two every day. Wrestlers at the state meet have years of experience, and they’re very strong.

“At state last year, I wrestled the No. 8 seed in the first round and lost. I was impressed. But Savannah Gomez is way better. She’s been wrestling forever.”

So, might she consider adding or dropping weight like a lot of boys do to make a different classification?

“No, I like my weight,” she said. “I like the competition, and I’m comfortable at 137.”

Coach Jay Fabunan says you can almost see the wheels turning inside Solis’ head as she faces opponents’ moves she’s never seen before and then finds a way to counter.

“She likes to try new things, and she’s mentally very tough,” Fabunan said. “The thing is, you’d never know it because she has a great poker face. She never shows her emotions — she just competes. She is so calm. She assesses the situation, she gauges the competition, and she adjusts so quickly.

“I think she gets that from jiu jitsu. Last year she would just let her opponents escape (losing a point) but she’s learned. She was like a counter-puncher in boxing, but she is learning how to control her opponent better.

“She was 5-0 on the junior varsity last year and won the Capo Valley Tournament, so we moved her up. She went 0-4 before finishing 20-7, showing how quickly she learns.”

Solis isn’t concerned about her two losses this year because she knows it counts more down the stretch.

“I’m looking to fix things before State and definitely want to do much better this year,” Solis said. “I’m always learning.”

