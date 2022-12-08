ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH



WHIO Dayton

Coroner’s office ID’s man killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday morning as Cody Orrick, 31, of Dayton. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her West Union home, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Arrica Heflin was last seen around noon on Dec. 11. The teen is 5′3″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has red hair and blue...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - At least two people are dead after a shooting. The shooting took place at Roselawn Village Apartments on E Seymour Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the CPD and Norwood Police. Reports say the victims were transported to two locations. The first location on Reading Road had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

