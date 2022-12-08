Read full article on original website
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues.
Coroner’s office ID’s man killed in Dayton crash
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday morning as Cody Orrick, 31, of Dayton. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the...
Fox 19
Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her West Union home, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Arrica Heflin was last seen around noon on Dec. 11. The teen is 5′3″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has red hair and blue...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati reaches out to help residents of apartment complex left without water
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents of a local apartment complex who were left without water the week of Thanksgiving are now getting help from the city. The city sent a letter with a list of demands to the Williamsburg of Cincinnati management team. The demands were outlined in detail, and...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
WKRC
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - At least two people are dead after a shooting. The shooting took place at Roselawn Village Apartments on E Seymour Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the CPD and Norwood Police. Reports say the victims were transported to two locations. The first location on Reading Road had...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
2 juveniles charged after breaking in, vandalizing Lawrenceburg Speedway
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Two juveniles were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that there were thousands of dollars in damages. The track appeared to be driven on with a few of the...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
Fox 19
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
WKRC
Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
