ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Fauci says Republicans caused suffering and death in the pandemic

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lw2ZA_0jc9DfZW00

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticizing the "extreme" ideological divide that he said has led to a disproportionate amount of coronavirus deaths among Republicans compared to Democrats.

In a new interview with NBC News , the federal government's top infectious disease expert said it political viewpoints had a measurable effect on the number of COVID-19 victims.

"I mean, differences in ideology are healthy. It's part of our democracy, part of what makes our country great. But when they get so extreme that it prevents you from doing something that’s life saving, that is really awful," Fauci said.

"It's just extraordinary that you have under-vaccination in red states, and good levels of vaccination in blue states, which gets translated into a disproportionate amount of suffering and death among Republicans compared to Democrats," he added. "That's completely crazy."

According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research , Republican-leaning counties have had higher COVID-19 death rates than Democrat-leaning counties. According to the analysis, the death rate for Republicans was 76% higher (5.4 percentage points) than for Democrats.

The gap in excess death rates between Republicans and Democrats is concentrated in counties with low vaccination rates, the study noted.

Fauci said it was "unconscionable" that some people did not get vaccinated "based on political ideology."

"It just is unconscionable that you have a life-saving intervention in the form of a vaccine that you know is safe and highly effective in protecting you from advance disease, and you have people and groups of people who don't get vaccinated based on political ideology," he said. "The degree of divisiveness in this country right now has really led to such a polarization that it has interfered with an adequate science-based public health response."

Comments / 67

Robert Folkner
4d ago

Man, old Fraudci is really trying to get these digs in during his final days! And THIS from a guy who claimed his decisions were not “political”!

Reply(7)
28
Kelly Green
5d ago

I am sorry, not trying to belittle any one, especially those that have died as a result of Covid, but this is really starting to get beyond old.

Reply
7
Rick Bors
5d ago

Watch CSPAN2, dated 10/27/19 at the Milken Institute. Deaths are 100% on Fauci and his friends in the CCP.

Reply
28
Related
The Independent

Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
Daily Mail

Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy