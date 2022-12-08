Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan students named to honor ensembles
SIBLEY—Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School students earned the chance to participate in two different events open to N’West Iowa musicians. The Northwest Iowa Choral Director’s Association Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Treble and Bass Clef Honor Choir Festival took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Storm Lake High School. Sixteen students...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden Chamber's Christmas kickoff
HAWARDEN—It was a busy weekend for members of Hawarden Chamber Retail Community Events Committee as they hosted the annual Festival of Trees luncheon on Friday, the Festival of Trees event on Saturday and the lighted parade with a meet a greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday evening. To...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teacher finalist for state award
SHELDON—Multiple variables added up to equal Sheldon High School math teacher Levi Letsche being named a finalist for the Iowa Teacher of the Year. Letsche was one of the six top qualifiers for the statewide award. He did not win, but he said that does not subtract from the dividends already making a positive difference at his school.
nwestiowa.com
Maggert soars to $1,500 at Boyden karaoke
BOYDEN—The high note of last Saturday’s Karaoke Contest was Rachel Maggert, who earned first place and a grand prize of $1,500. “I’ve always been able to sing. I don’t want to sound cocky, it’s just come naturally for me, so it’s very fun. I’m a perfectionist, so if I’m not good right away, I don’t do it. I just find it really fun,” Maggert said.
nwestiowa.com
Jeff Balster, 63, formerly of Sheldon
BELLA VISTA, AR—Jeffrey (Jeff) Balster, 63, of Bella Vista, AR, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of...
nwestiowa.com
Village named one of state's best workplaces
SHELDON—Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon already knows what it will do when it receives its portion of the Sheldon United Fund. The funds will be used to provide a variety of therapy equipment to be utilized by the Village’s residents. The Village provides opportunities to about 180 individuals...
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 25 - Paul Gruchow. A few months after Iowa Information bought The Sheldon Mail-Sun, Jeff and I found in Paul Gruchow in Worthington, MN, the perfect candidate to join our group as the eighth investor. Paul had been managing editor and editor at The Daily Globe in Worthington and...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's economic growth continues in 2022
SHELDON—The biggest city in O’Brien County is still riding the wave of the impressive 2020 U.S. Census numbers. Sheldon grew by 324 people — a 6.2 percent increase — to give the community a population of 5,512. It was the only city in O’Brien County to see a population increase from 2010 to 2020. Sheldon’s population also makes it the 72nd largest city in Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Letter: Carbon capture needed for market
Agriculture is Iowa’s most profitable industry and has led to wealth and prosperity for many, especially in rural communities. In recent weeks, we have seen high quality Plymouth County farm land exceed $26,000 an acre and Sioux County farm land sell for $30,000 an acre. In the last 20...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man in ditch jailed for OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 38-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Chance Weston Woolley stemmed from a report of a 1999 Ford Expedition in the north ditch of Highway 9 near the Cleveland Avenue intersection about two miles southeast of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City moves forward on roundabout
ORANGE CITY—The Iowa Department of Transportation is making progress on its plans to add a roundabout at Orange City’s intersection at Highway 10 and Jay Avenue/St. Paul Avenue Southeast. Estimated to cost $1.5 million, the DOT is covering the cost of the project, which will serve a quickly...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from a report of an assault at Mare’s residence at 4171 Harrison Ave. southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
