Florida State

$2M winning ticket claimed from July Mega Millions drawing, Florida Lottery says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A ticket that won $2 million in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing has been claimed, the Florida Lottery said.

Barnett Bailey, 69, of Palm Harbor, managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust claimed the prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Lottery said Thursday.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball number.

The winning ticket was purchased at Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The ticket that won the overall jackpot of $1.337 billion in that July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Illinois. The jackpot was claimed by two people in September, who chose to remain anonymous.

According to MattWeidnerLaw.com, “The way a trust works is to transfer your winning ticket into the name of the trust. Then, the winnings can be claimed on behalf of the trust by your attorney or by the trustee. A lottery trust is also helpful when you share your winning lotto ticket with another party.”

In June 2021, a $286 million winning Powerball ticket was also claimed by a trust, The Love You More Trust of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, December 9 at 11:00 p.m. ET with an estimated $379 million jackpot.

