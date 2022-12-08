Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Strings harp concert at Wesley UMC Dec. 18
The Heart Strings Harp Circle will be presenting a concert on Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona. Heart Strings is a group of folk harpists with participants from Winona, La Crosse, La Crescent, and Lanesboro. This concert is presented as a just-before-Christmas way to relax, unwind, and reflect on the peace of the season.
Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour Dec. 18
The Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, December 18, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Ward Anderson and Terry Gray, guitar, vocals, and amazing harmonies. The puppet will be on hand with his...
Winona Public Library programs and news
The Winona Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 23, to Monday, December 26. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), and click on the catalog. New Partner Library...
MCA: Free-4-All open house, dance classes Jan. 7
As we head into the cold months of the year, we look for ways to stay warm, engaged, and active. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) is happy to announce that we are again having our open house and Free-4-All. We hope you will join us on Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for this fun and free event.
