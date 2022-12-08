As we head into the cold months of the year, we look for ways to stay warm, engaged, and active. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) is happy to announce that we are again having our open house and Free-4-All. We hope you will join us on Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for this fun and free event.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO