K-State celebrates fall 2022 commencement
Fall commencement ceremonies were held at Kansas State University over the weekend. K-State President Richard Linton delivered the commencement speech to the Graduate School Friday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. During his speech, Linton shared a picture from when he completed Graduate School at Virginia Tech. Oliver Brown Elementary fifth grade...
Manhattan officials hold input meeting for the future landscape of Aggieville
Residents and Aggieville stakeholders got an opportunity Monday to see and provide input on numerous streetscape projects planned around Aggieville, part of a public input session with City of Manhattan administrative staff and design consultants. That’s Auntie Mae’s Parlor’s George Matthews. The discussions overviewed multiple concepts including a pair of...
RCPD Report 12/12/2022
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry Roads on December 9, 2022, around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center had been traveling east on Welsh Rd. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Florida when Webb did not see that Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass Harris. Harris turned left and Webb hit the rear of Harris spinning him 180 degrees and coming to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Rd. Webb came to a rest parallel of Welsh Rd. on the south shoulder. Harris and two passengers of his vehicle, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Mississippi and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Florida were all transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.
Vaughn Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – For a second-consecutive season, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Tuesday. Vaughn is one of four finalists for the award, joining TCU quarterback Max Duggan, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris...
Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player,...
Salina man jailed on past Riley County warrants
A Salina man with past criminal charges in Riley County was jailed over the weekend on several outstanding warrants. According to RCPD, 28-year-old Aaron Noonan was arrested Friday on a warrant for probation violation, stemming from his arrest for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The charge comes from a November 2019 incident where Noonan allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 400 block of Fremont Street.
Junction City man jailed after police pursuit, fiery crash
A police pursuit in Geary County ended in a fiery crash, with no serious injuries reported. The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after noon Sunday, officers were pursuing an eastbound Toyota Avalon on K-244. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand curve, crossed the centerline and struck a guard rail, overturning in the north ditch. It then caught fire.
Cleanup from Keystone oil spill in Washington County likely to take several weeks
Nearly a week after a massive oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in rural Washington County, officials still don’t know what caused the failure, resulting in over 14,000 barrels of crude oil to flow into Mill Creek, near the Kansas-Nebraska border. Clean up activities continue, with the Environmental Protection...
How Jerome Tang is going to build K-State’s future schedules
When Jerome Tang was hired at K-State prior to the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule was already made for him, an oddity in today’s college basketball. Tang’s regime was only able to schedule one game, a road contest at Cal – the Wildcats’ second game of the season.
RCHD offering free testing for flu, COVID-19 and RSV
The Riley County Health Department on Monday will begin offering free testing for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 viruses from their mobile response trailer. Officials say appointments are required and there is no charge to patients for any of these tests. Residents can schedule a testing appointment online...
