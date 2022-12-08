People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO