Berthoud, CO

Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams

AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
Colorado makes major Deion Sanders contract commitment

New Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders will earn $29.5 million over the five years of his first contract, which is a number that doesn’t include bonuses and incentives. The Denver Post revealed the major contract that makes Sanders the highest-paid coach in Buffaloes athletic history. Colorado did...
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado

STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
Colorado athletics: Change of transfer policy to have significant impact on future of Buffs

In a week, Deion Sanders has generated more energy and excitement about the Colorado football program than anyone in recent memory. Even men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle had to laugh a bit when the loudest cheer during his team’s 93-65 rout of rival Colorado State on Thursday night came from Sanders and his entourage entering the building with 15 minutes to play in the second half.
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Wind, blizzard conditions …. The weather will look...
