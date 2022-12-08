Read full article on original website
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams
AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
thecomeback.com
Colorado makes major Deion Sanders contract commitment
New Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders will earn $29.5 million over the five years of his first contract, which is a number that doesn’t include bonuses and incentives. The Denver Post revealed the major contract that makes Sanders the highest-paid coach in Buffaloes athletic history. Colorado did...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado
STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
Oklahoma athlete Morgan Pearson still on board with the Buffs, set to enroll early
After conversations with new Buffaloes linebackers coach Andre' Hart, Ardmore (Okla.) Plainview athlete Morgan Pearson has decided to remain committed to the Buffaloes. He plans to sign a national letter of intent next week, then join the herd as an early enrollee in January. "It has been the longest process...
Daily Record
Colorado athletics: Change of transfer policy to have significant impact on future of Buffs
In a week, Deion Sanders has generated more energy and excitement about the Colorado football program than anyone in recent memory. Even men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle had to laugh a bit when the loudest cheer during his team’s 93-65 rout of rival Colorado State on Thursday night came from Sanders and his entourage entering the building with 15 minutes to play in the second half.
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
‘One day at a time’: Cherry Creek High School senior survives life-changing crash
A bystander of the crash was able to give them a little information on what exactly led up to the accident.
The Biggest Struggles Facing Coach Prime in Boulder
Mike Farrell breaks down the biggest hurdles Deion Sanders will have to overcome as Colorado head coach
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Cyclist killed in northwest Denver crash
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
A fresh blanket of snowfall fell in parts of Colorado from Monday night into Tuesday.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
KDVR.com
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Wind, blizzard conditions …. The weather will look...
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
