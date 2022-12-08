Read full article on original website
Related
Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury
The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch. Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.
Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
Peyton Manning Was All Of Patriots Nation On Mind-Blowing Play
Not everything went as planned for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots during their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. With just four seconds left in the half and on first-and-10, the Patriots pulled off a jaw-dropping blunder which made for a great reaction from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during ESPN?s ?ManningCast.”
Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers. Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game
Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets. On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.
Bill Belichick Sends Message To Kyler Murray After QB’s Injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bill Belichick opened his postgame news conference Monday night with a message of support for injured opponent Kyler Murray. Murray, the Cardinals’ multitalented starting quarterback, suffered a non-contact knee injury on the third play of Arizona’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. The two-time Pro Bowler was carted to the locker room and later ruled out for the remainder of the game, with reports indicating he likely suffered a torn ACL.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Dallas Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the four-time Pro-bowler had a career-worst 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old only played in five games last season, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
‘Winner’ Mac Jones Receives Salute From Patriots Legend
At least one former Patriots great seems to believe New England currently has a legitimate franchise quarterback in place. After a successful rookie season, concern has followed Mac Jones over the course of the 2022 campaign. This reached a height when the anemic Patriots offense received a noticeable jolt from first-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe, and the unit didn’t initially make many strides upon Jones’ return from injury.
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear
Kyler Murray’s season is over. The Cardinals quarterback suffered a torn ACL on the third play of Arizona’s Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Murray suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter while scrambling. He...
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
Latest Tom Brady Record Demonstrates Incredible Longevity
Much of the talk surrounding Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip out to California has revolved around his homecoming, but he’s also quietly broken a decades-long streak in the NFL — with the help of San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy. By football standards, Brady...
NFL Rumors: Where Sean Payton Would Like To Coach In 2023
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to be mentioned in speculation with many believing the current FOX Sports analyst could leave the booth and return to the sideline next season. Payton stepped away from his position in January. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport fueled that fire Sunday afternoon....
What Mac Jones Said About Matt Patricia After Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense. Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with...
How Did NFL’s Concussion Spotter Miss DeVante Parker’s Head Injury?
There was a scary moment for New England Patriots fans on Monday night, when DeVante Parker suffered a head injury and struggled to get back to his feet. Somehow, the only person to miss it was the NFL’s concussion spotter. The Patriots and Cardinals shared equally bad injury luck...
Texans RB Dameon Pierce (Ankle) Out 1-2 Games
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce will miss 1-2 games due to a relatively mild high-ankle sprain. Pierce suffered the injury late in Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, finishing the game with 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0