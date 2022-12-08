ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSNB Local4

Hastings Utilities work to restore power

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities crews are working to restore power after outages reported Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Hastings Utilities said they were responding to an electrical power outage affecting the village of Juniata. That has since been restored along with power to the Hastings Middle School. A...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders

KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee

If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Skala: What fun is a fake tree?

It was snowy, dark and cold on that Tuesday evening last December when my twin sister Martha and I lugged her seven-foot fresh-cut Christmas tree inside from her front porch. We threw jackets on and dragged it inside and headed into the living room, where a tree stand waited in the corner like a bridegroom waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
MCCOOK, NE
knopnews2.com

Custer County man killed in rollover accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home

KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A 47-year-old inmate died in custody over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Robert Weindorff, 47, died Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff was sentenced to 3-10 years and 45 days for...
MCCOOK, NE

