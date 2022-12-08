Read full article on original website
Procession honors life of task force K-9
A hero's goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Sheriff's canine officer dies after cancer battle
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office lost a dedicated member of the force on Monday. K-9 officer Lord was a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department since 2019, and died after a short battle with cancer. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Facebook stated: "We are heartbroken. We lost one of our...
WFMJ.com
Police tase Warren man refusing to leave Niles bar
Police say they used a taser on a Warren man who refused to leave a Niles bar early Sunday. Now that man has been given a jail sentence and ordered never to step foot into the bar again. Officers say 26-year-old Quin’daz Stubbs refused to take his hands out of...
WFMJ.com
Family of Youngstown homicide victim to raise reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
WFMJ.com
Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home
A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police say ATV struck cruiser during chase
A 20-year-old Austintown man is accused of leading township police on an ATV chase early Saturday. An officer says he began following the ATV closely followed by a Jeep south on Route 46 from New Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning. According to a police report, the...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity announces purchase of new building in Boardman
Animal Charity of Ohio has announced on Monday the purchase of a new building. The new building will be located at 8649, Southern Boulevard in Boardman. The need for this new building arose in 2020 with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates were made that there would be a substantial increase in animals needing to be rescued and brought into Animal Charity for services.
whbc.com
SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
WFMJ.com
New Middletown woman who hid infant's remains seeks release from prison
A New Middletown woman serving a three-year prison term after the body of newborn baby was found under a sink is asking a judge to release her early. A judicial release hearing is scheduled on Monday before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio for 36-year-old Savannah Marie Devlin.
WFMJ.com
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.
A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
Man found murdered in vehicle, Akron PD investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in Akron Saturday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
WFMJ.com
Niles flock license plate reader catches stolen U-Haul truck, driver arrested
The City of Niles' flock license plate reader has proven itself useful to the city, as it identified a stolen U-Haul truck driving through the city allowing officers to pursue it and make an arrest. Police say the truck passed through the city just after 10:30 Monday morning when the...
WFMJ.com
Firefighter, dog treated for smoke inhalation at burning Farrell home
Usually when you hear the term "dog rescue", it brings to mind good Samaritans who save a dog from abhorrent conditions or a life wandering the streets. But in Farrell on Monday, firefighters actually rescued a dog from a burning home. Firefighters from Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Shenango Township were...
WFMJ.com
Fire spreads through Youngstown home
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
Man arrested after setting fire to home with people inside: Sheriff
A suspect is in custody following a residential fire that was started Friday afternoon while people were at home, the Stark County Sheriff's Office reported.
Comments / 3