Kansas State

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour

Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
SALINA, KS
Gov. announces more than $40M for 33 bridge projects across Kansas

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
KANSAS STATE
6th Director will join RCPD on Dec. 30th

At a Special Law Board meeting held on December 12th, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency(Law Board) officially entered into a contract for the 6th Director of the Riley County Police Department with Brian Peete. Peete is coming to Manhattan from Montpelier, VT, where he has lead 27 full-time members...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
KANSAS STATE
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
WASHINGTON, KS
Riley County Arrest Report December 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. STEPHEN WENDELL BLAIR, 18, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. CIERA MARIE JERNIGAN, 22, Probation Violation, Bond $5,000. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34, Failure...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec. 9, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
