Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Gov. announces more than $40M for 33 bridge projects across Kansas
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
6th Director will join RCPD on Dec. 30th
At a Special Law Board meeting held on December 12th, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency(Law Board) officially entered into a contract for the 6th Director of the Riley County Police Department with Brian Peete. Peete is coming to Manhattan from Montpelier, VT, where he has lead 27 full-time members...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following...
RCPD K9 Axel retires after serving 7 years with the department
RILEY COUNTY- Effective December 13th, RCPD K9 Axel has retired after seven years serving the department. In March 2015, the now 10-year-old, Axel began working alongside former RCPD Officer Andrew Toolin. Officer Paul Terpstra became Axel’s handler in May 2020 and they worked side-by-side until Axel’s retirement. “Axel...
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
Riley County Arrest Report December 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. STEPHEN WENDELL BLAIR, 18, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. CIERA MARIE JERNIGAN, 22, Probation Violation, Bond $5,000. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34, Failure...
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec. 9, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
Friday morning crash injures 3 in western Riley Co.
RILEY COUNTY - Around 6:15 am on Friday, December 9th, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of a two vehicle collision near the intersection of Welsh and Calvary Roads. Officers located a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by 41-year-old Jessie Web of Clay Center, which had...
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
