Spring Hill, KS

Paola girls go 1-2 in home tournament

PAOLA — The Lady Panther girls basketball team fell to Fort Scott at home in the final round of the Paola Invitational. Paola lost to Fort Scott by a score of 42-23 in the last day of the round robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9.
PAOLA, KS
Paola boys lose heartbreaker to Fort Scott

PAOLA — The Paola Panther boys basketball team fought hard to stay close with Fort Scott, taking the final round of the Paola Invitational to the final seconds. Paola lost a heartbreaker to Fort Scott by a final score of 27-22 on Friday, Dec. 9.
PAOLA, KS
Trojans runner-up in Linn County Tournament

PLEASANTON — The Osawatomie boys basketball team placed second in the Linn County Tournament. Osawatomie fell to Jayhawk-Linn on the final day of the round-robin format tournament Friday, Dec. 9, by a final of 38-28.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Lady Cats state runner-up in Spirit Game Day competition

TOPEKA – The Louisburg High School cheerleading squad advanced to the finals of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition for the fourth year in a row. Louisburg placed second in the state for the second year in a row.
LOUISBURG, KS
Vernon Maurice “Chub” Fannan

Vernon Maurice “Chub” Fannan, 94, passed away at his home on December 5, 2022. Vernon was born September 10, 1928, in Hillsdale, Kansas, the third of four children born to James William and Gertrude Jennings Fannan. Vernon went to school at Spring Hill Rural High School and graduated in 1947.
HILLSDALE, KS
Joseph Patrick Wood

Joseph Patrick Wood, age 57, of Belton, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. David Medical Center in Round Rock, TX. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053.
BELTON, MO
Wellsville man killed in wreck on I-35

A 21-year-old Wellsville man was killed on Interstate 35 in northwest Miami County on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11, after being involved in a wreck and exiting his vehicle, which was then struck by another vehicle. At the time of the accident, there was heavy fog and low visibility,...
WELLSVILLE, KS

