NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Two teams on hot streaks found themselves on opposing sides of the net Tuesday night, as the 4-1 Town of Webb girls’ volleyball team travelled to New York Mills to take on the 3-2 Marauders, winning the game in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, and 26-24. Eskimos’ junior Lauren Abriel had a career game, posting a double-double with 21 kills and 10 digs along with 8 assists and an ace to carry her team to the 3-1 win. She was assisted by Rachael Kelley, the senior setter tallying 30 assists along with 6 kills.

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO