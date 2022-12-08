ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Rome man killed from injuries received in December 7th accident

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a Rome man who was involved in a single-car crash on December 7th, has died from his injuries over the weekend. Around 5:19 pm on Wednesday, December 7th, members of the Rome Police and Fire Departments were dispatched...
Forestport man drowns after ATV accident on December 9th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State is reporting that a Forestport man drowned after an ATV accident near Little Woodhull Creek on December 9th. On Friday, troopers responded to a home on White Lake Road to investigate a missing report for 55-year-old Michael R. Ingersoll. Family members stated that Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 pm the day prior and never returned home.
Village of Camden DPW building destroyed by fire

CAMDEN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fire has destroyed the building that housed the Village of Camden Department of Public Works. The structure, at the end of 3rd Street, was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The Camden Village Clerk told Newschannel 9 in Syracuse that the loss is “huge” and that many of the department’s snow removal equipment was in the building at the time of the fire.
Over 200 Fort Drum soldiers return from deployment in Middle East

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was the moment hundreds of Fort Drum families had been waiting for. Gathered in Fort Drum’s McGrath gym on December 12, families and friends prepared to welcome home serving with the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Warrior.
2023 Mayor’s Benefit Gala announced

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri along with his wife Susan announced the official date for the 2023 Mayor’s Benefit Gala. It will be held on April 22, 2023, at the Delta by Marriott in downtown Utica. This gala is designed to raise money...
Abriel’s season-best game leads Town of Webb girls’ volleyball past New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Two teams on hot streaks found themselves on opposing sides of the net Tuesday night, as the 4-1 Town of Webb girls’ volleyball team travelled to New York Mills to take on the 3-2 Marauders, winning the game in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, and 26-24. Eskimos’ junior Lauren Abriel had a career game, posting a double-double with 21 kills and 10 digs along with 8 assists and an ace to carry her team to the 3-1 win. She was assisted by Rachael Kelley, the senior setter tallying 30 assists along with 6 kills.
