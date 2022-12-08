ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York couple charged in wire fraud case

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWljQ_0jc9API900
A federal indictment has been unsealed charging two individuals from New York in a pre-IPO investment scheme. Special Photo

COLUMBUS — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging two individuals in a pre-IPO investment scheme.

On Nov. 9, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging George Iakovou, 29, of New York, N.Y., with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 17 counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property. If convicted, Iakovou faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charges and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the monetary transactions involving criminally derived property charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
254
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy