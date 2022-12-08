New York couple charged in wire fraud case

A federal indictment has been unsealed charging two individuals from New York in a pre-IPO investment scheme. Special Photo

COLUMBUS — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging two individuals in a pre-IPO investment scheme.

On Nov. 9, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging George Iakovou, 29, of New York, N.Y., with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 17 counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property. If convicted, Iakovou faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charges and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the monetary transactions involving criminally derived property charges.