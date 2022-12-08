Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Lula faces stiff challenge to fulfil vow to reverse Amazon deforestation in Brazil
President’s predecessor Bolsonaro unleashed record destruction on rainforest and emboldened loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Mexico tells US it wants to keep talking on trade disputes
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy secretary on Thursday proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the U.s.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The U.S. initially requested talks in July,...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
In COVID U-turn, China's message to the people shifts from war to self-care
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - On Nov. 21, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, in charge of China's war on COVID-19, said infections had to be brought down to zero as they emerged. Nine days later, she said the Omicron strain of the virus had "weakened" even though new cases in the Chinese capital hit a high.
Export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip technology firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Mexico says it is consulting with Peru over Castillo asylum request
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding former President Pedro Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday.
Adani's $900 million Indian port build restarts as villagers end protest
KOCHI, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Construction on a $900 million port in Kerala, southern India resumed on Thursday after protesters from a mainly Christian fishing village ended a blockade of the Adani Group site.
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
Canada: hopes rise for landfill search where Indigenous women’s bodies believed to be buried
Operations have paused at a Canadian landfill where the bodies of at least two Indigenous victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be buried, amid mounting frustration that authorities are not doing enough to recover the bodies. Police in Winnipeg announced last week they had charged Jeremy Skibicki,...
Human Rights Watch warns against Mexico's 'regressive' electoral overhaul
MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A leading rights group on Monday called for Mexican lawmakers to vote against a proposal to overhaul the electoral system, warning it could seriously undermine electoral authorities' independence, putting free and fair elections at risk.
Indonesia’s new criminal code arouses fears of democratic backsliding
Indonesia's parliament has overhauled the nation's criminal code. It was long anticipated because it replaces colonial-era laws but it also introduces repressive measures including criminalizing extramarital sex outside of marriage. Marco Werman explores the implications of the new law and the opposition to it with Jeremy Menchik, associate professor in the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and the author of “Islam and Democracy in Indonesia: Tolerance Without Liberalism.”
Indonesians can now be jailed for premarital relations- The new criminal code also applies to tourists, starting Dec. 15
The Draft Criminal Code (RKUHP) is set to be passed by the Indonesian parliament. The new criminal code will penalize fornication. The punishment for engaging in intercourse before marriage is up to one year in jail. Article 413, Paragraph 1 reads,
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
China's National Health Commission is scaling down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday after a sharp decline in PCR testing even though daily cases are hitting record highs.
Pedro Castillo: Peru's leader ousted over 'rebellion attempt'
In a dramatic turn of events in Peru, Pedro Castillo, who less than 24 hours ago was president, is in police custody facing likely charges of rebellion. His fall from power was swift. Facing an impeachment vote by the opposition-controlled Congress, he announced he was dissolving the legislative body. Congress...
Strong-armed tactics against Central American gangs may backfire, experts say
Honduras has become the latest Latin American country to take a strong-armed approach to deal with gangs, declaring a state of emergency that human rights groups warn will likely be ineffective and could lead to rights abuses. The big picture: The partial state of emergency in Honduras, which went into...
