Building maintenance approved for Great Bend Rec facilities
From time to time over the years, buildings need maintenance. The Great Bend Recreation Commission recognized the Recreation Center on Stone Street and the Activity Center on 18th Street need some attention. GBRC Executive Director Chris Umphres said the board approved a new furnace, gutter replacement and window repair. "The...
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford counties included in statewide bridge repairs
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
2 charged for armed robbery at Dollar General in Hays
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Is an Ag Career For You?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 6 indicates no real change. Our extreme drought conditions continue. The six to ten-day outlook (December 14 to 18) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and normal to up to a 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 16 to 22) indicates a continued 60 to 70% of below normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. There likely won’t be enough precipitation to improve drought conditions. The cooler temperatures should at least keep conditions from worsening.
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County
A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/12)
BOOKED: Justin Campbell on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Nicholas Garrison on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S. MPDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. St. Louis County, MO warrant for hold, no bond. BOOKED: Christopher...
Fort Larned will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays
Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Dec. 26. The fort will also be closed for New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 2. Please visit the website for pictures...
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
Bauer ends a 4-year term on the Great Bend Rec board
Andrea Bauer finished a four-year term on the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board. Bauer spent four years with the board from Jan. 2019 - Dec. 2022. She was also board chair in her last year. Bauer helped with GBRC strategic planning, partnerships with tennis court updates, sports complex turf, master...
‘I forgave him a long time ago’: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
Nearly 43 years after a Great Bend woman was found shot to death, her suspected killer is behind bars. KSN spoke with the victim's daughter to get her reaction.
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
🎙 Five-year Hays USD 489 capital budget includes sports fields
The Hays USD 489 school board heard a report on the district's revised five-year capital improvement plan, including new sports fields for the Hays High and Middle schools. District officials hope to have all USD 489 sports events at the high school/middle school campus by August 2025. The district has been renting Fort Hays State University's Lewis Field for varsity football.
