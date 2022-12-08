The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 6 indicates no real change. Our extreme drought conditions continue. The six to ten-day outlook (December 14 to 18) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and normal to up to a 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 16 to 22) indicates a continued 60 to 70% of below normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. There likely won’t be enough precipitation to improve drought conditions. The cooler temperatures should at least keep conditions from worsening.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO