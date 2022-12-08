During every holiday season, all right-minded Mets fans should remember to send a card to Magic Johnson. He is the point guard who went one-on-one with Steve Cohen a decade ago and posterized him with the winning bid to land the Los Angeles Dodgers. Magic’s group prevailed with their $2 billion bet, leaving Cohen stuck with his much smaller investment in the team he grew up rooting for, a team nearly swallowed whole by the Bernie Madoff scandal. At the time, Institutional Investor called Cohen’s $20 million stake in the Mets “something of a hedge.” Today, you could fill Citi Field a...

CLEVELAND, NY ・ 56 MINUTES AGO