Annapolis, MD

Navy's Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons as coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ken Niumatalolo set the bar high for what a military academy could still accomplish in major college football. The past three seasons at Navy weren't up to that standard. Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm. The academy announced Sunday that he would...
