Williamstown Select Board Discusses Ideas to Alter Town Meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday discussed some of the changes it might consider making to the annual town meeting and called on residents to provide their comments about any and all modifications being considered. After a 4 1/2-hour meeting in June at Mount Greylock Regional School,...
Lanesborough Approves Further Negotiations for Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has voted to enter into further negotiations with JMJ Holdings for a Host Community Agreement after delays due to concerns with the state of the property. The board spoke with Blake Mensing and Jay Jones of JMJ Holdings on Monday to discuss several...
Pittsfield, Williamstown Developments to Receive Housing Tax Credits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The White Terrace rehabilitation project in Pittsfield and the RiverLofts at Cable Mills in Williamstown will both recive federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $93.4 million in direct funding and $33 million in state and federal housing tax...
W. Stockbridge CPA Commission Accepting Applications
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Community Preservation Commission is looking for proposals with an application deadline of Dec. 30. The Community Preservation Commission is accepting proposals for projects to be funded by the Community Preservation Funding available through the town. The applications are available on the website under the...
1Berkshire Annual Meeting Returns in Person, Touts Growth
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With tourism rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic and a healthy budget and membership base, 1Berkshire is looking into the future with optimism. On Thursday, over 100 people attended 1Berkshire's annual meeting at the Berkshire Innovation Center. This was the first in-person event the organization has held in three years.
Berkshire County Fire Departments Awarded Grants
STOW—The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. In Berkshire County Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, New Ashford, New Marlborough, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, and Williamstown all received grants. "We ask...
Pittsfield North Pole Calling Program This Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its long-standing tradition with the North Pole Calling Program, and Santa Claus will give city children a jingle this week. "You never know what someone or their families may be going through. It may be a tough time...
CHP Welcomes New Board Member
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Program (CHP) has named Dena Fisher to its board. Fisher, a Great Barrington resident, holds a doctorate in health and social policy from Brandeis University and she earned a master's in social work from New York University. She earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics and sociology from Queens College in New York. In addition, she holds a post-graduate certification in social and health planning from the Columbia University School of Social work.
Lever Celebrates $1M Mark in Grants, Sustainability Challenge
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Economic development non-profit Lever celebrated a milestone of granting $1 million to entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and startups recently after concluding its sustainability challenge at Berkshire Community College. GenH of Somerville was victorious over three other companies, securing a $40,000 innovation grant for its hydropower clean energy systems.
Jingle Bell Run/Walk for the Santa Toy Fund Saturday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Running Center will be hosting the Jingle Bell Walk/Run this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 am. This untimed, holiday event is a fundraiser for the Eagle Santa Toy Fund. Participants are asked to join and festive holiday costumes are encouraged. There will be a raffle...
Remains Positively Identified as Missing New York Teacher
LEE, Mass. — Remains found in Lee in September have been positively identified as missing New York State teacher Meghan Marohn. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released the findings on Tuesday but was unable to determine cause and manner of death because of the condition of the remains.
Pittsfield Man Sentenced to Prison in U.S. Capitol Breach
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A city man has been sentenced to prison for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced Monday in the District of Columbia to 14 months in prison for felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
South County Bridge and Guardrail Repairs on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis, Blandford, West Stockbridge and Becket, at various daytime and nighttime hours during the week of Monday, Dec. 12. The work will be conducted at...
Veteran Spotlight: Marine Lance Cpl. Gene Gavazzi
ADAMS, Mass. — Gene Gavazzi served his country in the Marine Corps and Marine Reserves from 1983 to 1989. Born in Adams, he graduated from Hoosac Valley High School then went the college route for a couple of years. When riding. home one day, he saw a Marine recruiting...
A New Journey Awaits this Years Larry Murray Award Winner
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association awarded director Daniel Elihu Kramer with the Larry Murray Award earlier this month for his work in community outreach as Producing Artistic Director of Chester Theatre Company. The award was a memorable farewell as Kramer moved on from his position in...
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Clark Screens Short Films Focused on Early Animation
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm, the Clark Art Institute presents the first event in its Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." The program includes a series of short films focused...
This & That Sports Owner Works to Give Back to the Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —This & That Sports owner Reggie Davis and his wife, Crystal Davis, have been working the past two years to be part of improving the community he loves. The sports card store, located at 128 Fenn St., does this through its programming and community relations. This year,...
Jack's Hot Dog Stand Addresses Hot Dog Taste Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Jack's hot dogs do taste different but, don't worry, the Levanos family is working on it. Owners Jeff and Joe Levanos took to social media Monday morning to address a particularly worrying concern in North County - Jack's hot dogs just taste a little off.
Clark Art Exhibition of 18th Century French Drawings
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF), the Clark Art Institute opens the first exhibition ever presented of the National Library of France's eighteenth-century French drawings. The exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France," includes a selection...
