FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton.com
Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton
“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
dayton.com
Former Dayton Art Institute curator named executive director of Cincinnati’s FotoFocus
FotoFocus, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit dedicated to championing photography and lens-based art, has selected Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth as its new executive director. She will succeed founding executive director Mary Ellen Goeke, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Siegwarth, who will assume leadership in January 2023, joined FotoFocus in late...
dayton.com
Construction begins on 6888 Kitchen incubator in Dayton Arcade
Facility at the Dayton Arcade will provide space, education for new restaurant businesses. Around this time next year, three Dayton women will have turned a vacant storefront in the Dayton Arcade into a 10,000-square-foot commercial kitchen and business incubation facility. Construction has begun on 6888 Kitchen at 32 S. Ludlow...
Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
Cincinnati Herald
City Manager Sheryl Long announces new Deputy Director of Communications
City Manager Sheryl Long named Ben Breuninger Deputy Director of Communications for the City Manager’s Office. “I’m excited to expand our Communications Team with the addition of Ben. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a strong desire to contribute to the betterment of our community. His helpful and positive demeanor made it clear he was a great fit and I look forward to working with him to inform and engage our public,” City Manager Sheryl Long said.
dayton.com
Stivers choirs to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2023
The Chamber Choir and Chorale of Stivers School for the Arts will perform at New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 20. Under the leadership of Paula Powell, the choirs have been selected to participate in a spring residency under the auspices of a Manhattan Concert Productions presentation entitled “Reflections of Us: Singing Our Way to Unity.” Derrick Fox, director of choral activities and distinguished associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, spearheads and guest conducts the event.
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project
CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
St. Rita's teacher on leave after accusations they threw a student to the ground
A teacher at St. Rita School for the Deaf is accused of throwing one of her students down on the ground and the incident was partially caught on camera.
dayton.com
Springfield-area artists form Mad River Art League, plan Art Prowl
A newly-formed artist group is making its presence felt this month with a partnership with local businesses and its first event on Saturday. The Mad River Art League (MRAL) is a Springfield-based collective of about 40 area artists who have come together to support each other’s efforts, seek opportunities and outlets for their work. The first Art Prowl is going on in Springfield through Dec. 31 at 18 local businesses that have the works of MRAL artists for sale.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Give the gift of food this holiday season
Long in a marketing flash of inspiration that is now far, far away, a company called Harry & David began selling gourmet gift baskets featuring “Royal Rivera Pears” they were growing in an orchard in Oregon’s Rogue River Valley. Yes, gift baskets were around long before then,...
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
De Niro movie shoot: ‘Economic driver’ for Miami Valley
"Wise Guys" is expected to spend $16,294,108.80 to shoot in Ohio, but the production is not receiving a tax credit, according to DataOhio.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
dayton.com
Oesterlen to host 3rd annual Christmas light drive-thru
Oesterlen Services for Youth has invited the public to see as it will host its third annual holiday light display starting next week. The Festival of Lights drive-thru display will be held each night from 6 to 9 p.m. from Dec. 16-25 at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield. Community members...
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
dayton.com
Springfield baker remembers baking with her granny during the holidays
Donyale Hill, the owner of D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts in Springfield, remembered baking with her Granny during the holidays. She said her grandmother, Alice Lee Applin, was always so excited to share her baked goods with others during the Christmas season. “It’s something I went on to do for...
2 teens, 1 adult taken into custody after suspected break-in at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Three people were taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a Dayton high school Saturday. Around 11:40 p.m. deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to Jefferson High School after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Deputies along...
