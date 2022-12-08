Chiefs Insider on what to make of Harrison Butker's recent struggles

It's been a tough season for Harrison Butker. The usually-reliable kicker has been anything but this season, in part because of an injury that made him miss several weeks earlier in the season – and one that he recently admitted he hasn't fully recovered from yet. He's on pace to have the worst field goal percentage of his career (76.5%), and his limitations were on display in the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to Cincinnati. On 610's The Drive this week, Chiefs Insider and Arrowhead Pride Editor-in-Chief Pete Sweeney explained how the Chiefs' shaky kicking situation may affect the team down the line.

"I do think it's injury, I do think it's mental, a little bit," he said. "Which is worse. I think it's mental stemming from the injury. This guy, entering the season, after last season, was downright robotic. He was a lock to make the field goal. And now it just doesn't seem like that. And I think you need that confidence sometimes in the NFL playoffs. I think the Chiefs are probably going to lesson his range. Maybe they're starting to learn in these big spots, just because Harrison's going to be dealing this injury until the offseason/next year, you know, [they] need to go for it on fourth-and-seven, as opposed to trying to kick a 55-yard field goal. And that's something you learn in a loss. And maybe you need the loss to learn that."

You can listen to Sweeney's entire hour, in-studio interview in the embedded player below: