Greensboro — The Greensboro fire department is investigating an early more fire that left three people dead and one person injured. This deadly fire started just a little bit before 8:00 this morning. FireFighters worked as quickly as possible to extinguish the fire in about 5 minutes. I spoke with Greensboro Fire Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said finding three children dead inside the home is heartbreaking.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO