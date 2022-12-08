ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

abc45.com

Police Car Rammed in Reynolda Road Chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday at 2:51 a.m., Winston-Salem Police began a traffic stop at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road. The suspect vehicle then proceeded to ram a police car while fleeing. A chase was initiated on west bound Reynolda Road and continued until Yadkin County near the Forsyth County line. Surrounding partner law enforcement agencies were notified of the vehicle and the driver’s actions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One Suspect on Run in Alamance County Felony Larceny

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On December 5, Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a report of larceny of a Polaris four-wheeler, from the owner’s property on the 2000 block of McCray Rd. The four-wheeler was stolen sometime between November 14th and the date of reporting, December 5. Deputies issued...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Police: 14-year-old injured while fleeing during suspected drive-by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to the 1800-block of Pleasant Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old sustained a graze wound to the left side of the upper torso earlier in the evening and then arrived at a friends house at which point police were called.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Officials are investigating a fire that left three children dead

Greensboro — The Greensboro fire department is investigating an early more fire that left three people dead and one person injured. This deadly fire started just a little bit before 8:00 this morning. FireFighters worked as quickly as possible to extinguish the fire in about 5 minutes. I spoke with Greensboro Fire Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said finding three children dead inside the home is heartbreaking.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One man arrested in connection to murder

Winston-Salem, NC — One man has been arrested and charged in connection of a murder. Forsyth County Sherriff arrested 26-year-old Shawn Aaron Vargas in connection of the murder Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Early Sunday morning Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrested Vargas. Vargas has been charged with Murder. He appeared...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

New cases of deadly deer disease found in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The discovery of two cases of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD in the deer population in Yadkin County recently startled wildlife experts across the state. Now, the cases have more than doubled. Five cases of CWD, three since the start of deer season with two...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

