abc45.com
Teenager Injured in Pleasant Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 7:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident happened earlier in the evening and police were contacted after the victim arrived at a friend’s house. A 14-year-old juvenile had sustained a graze wound to the left torso. This wound was superficial, and the victim was taken to a local hospital by family members. The juvenile was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
abc45.com
One Winston-Salem man shot in the leg
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting. When Winston-Salem Police arrived at 200 Peachtree St., they found 33-year-old Jose Cortes suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. During investigation officers found Cortes knew the suspect who shot him and this was not a random act.
abc45.com
One Suspect on Run in Alamance County Felony Larceny
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On December 5, Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a report of larceny of a Polaris four-wheeler, from the owner’s property on the 2000 block of McCray Rd. The four-wheeler was stolen sometime between November 14th and the date of reporting, December 5. Deputies issued...
abc45.com
Police: 14-year-old injured while fleeing during suspected drive-by
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to the 1800-block of Pleasant Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old sustained a graze wound to the left side of the upper torso earlier in the evening and then arrived at a friends house at which point police were called.
abc45.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty phone scams
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In a season of giving, some people who live in the Triad are falling victim to phone scams. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says he's seeing an uptick in scam calls targeting middle-aged folks and seniors. "It just didn't seem right," said Robert Hill. Hill...
abc45.com
One man arrested in connection to murder
Winston-Salem, NC — One man has been arrested and charged in connection of a murder. Forsyth County Sherriff arrested 26-year-old Shawn Aaron Vargas in connection of the murder Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Early Sunday morning Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrested Vargas. Vargas has been charged with Murder. He appeared...
abc45.com
Salvation Army of Greater WS gives thousands of gifts to children in need this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem is making sure kids in need have a brighter holiday season. Today kicked off the organization's Angel Tree distribution day for families in Forsyth County. Volunteers spend all day packing trunks with gifts that little angels in the community requested.
abc45.com
New cases of deadly deer disease found in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The discovery of two cases of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD in the deer population in Yadkin County recently startled wildlife experts across the state. Now, the cases have more than doubled. Five cases of CWD, three since the start of deer season with two...
