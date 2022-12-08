WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 7:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident happened earlier in the evening and police were contacted after the victim arrived at a friend’s house. A 14-year-old juvenile had sustained a graze wound to the left torso. This wound was superficial, and the victim was taken to a local hospital by family members. The juvenile was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO