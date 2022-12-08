ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

LHSAA football state championships 2022: Homer vs Oak Grove score updates Division IV Non-Select

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Shreveport Times
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS - Homer (10-3) faces Oak Grove (11-3) in the Louisiana high school football Non-Select Division IV state championship game.

The LHSAA game begins 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Caesars Superdome.

No. 2 Homer defeated No. 3 Mangham 38-18 in its state semifinal. No. 8 Oak Grove beat No. 5 Haynesville 48-7 in its semifinal.

Follow here for live updates from the championship game:

Opening kickoff, 12:00 - Homer receives the opening kick and starts with the ball at its own 32-yard line.

First quarter, 9:41 - Homer goes for it on 4th and 1 at its own 40-yard line with a run up the middle and doesn't pick up the first down. Oak Grove obtains possession in Homer territory.

First quarter, 7:25 - Oak Grove running back Decorian Freeman takes the handoff down the left sideline for a touchdown. The carry was for 29 yards on 4th down. Oak Grove takes an early 7-0 lead after the extra point.

First quarter, 4:13 - Homer goes for it on fourth down again, this time at the Oak Grove 45-yard line. But again, the Pelicans can't convert, turning the ball over on downs to Oak Grove.

First quarter, 0:00 - Oak Grove leads Homer at the end of the first quarter, 7-0.

Second quarter, under 8:30 - Oak Grove executes a fake punt on fourth and 2 to pick up a first down at around midfield.

Second quarter, 2:45 - Oak Grove settles for a field goal after a long drive to extend its lead, 10-0.

Second quarter, 1:20 - Homer quarterback Andrevious Buggs' pass gets intercepted by Kam Franklin and returned to the Homer 39-yard line.

Second quarter, 0:00 - Oak Grove heads into halftime with a 10-0 lead after Thomas Clack's 38-yard field goal is no good.

Third quarter, 11:54 - Oak Grove starts with the ball at its own 41-yard line to begin the second half.

Third quarter, 9:11 - Oak Grove turns the ball over on downs on fourth and 13 from the Homer 27-yard line. The Pelicans take over with the ball for the first time in the second half.

Third quarter, 1:17 - Oak Grove's long drive results in a fumble from quarterback Jackson Bradley. The turnover hands the ball back to Homer in its own territory.

Third quarter, 0:00 - Oak Grove lead remains at 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter, 9:55 - Homer fumbles the ball away deep into Oak Grove territory after a long drive. Franklin was on the recovery for the Tigers.

Fourth quarter, 3:37 - Homer's pass attempt on fourth down falls incomplete and Oak Grove takes over on downs at the Pelicans' 22-yard line.

Fourth quarter, 0:57 - Touchdown Oak Grove. Bradley runs it in from two yards out to seal the victory for the Tigers. It's 17-0 Oak Grove after the extra point is good.

Fourth quarter, 0:00 - Oak Grove comes away with the Division IV non-select state title, defeating Homer handily in a low-scoring affair, 17-0.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LHSAA football state championships 2022: Homer vs Oak Grove score updates Division IV Non-Select

