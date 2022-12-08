ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County football coaches recognize season's best offensive, defensive players

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKNVs_0jc98d5c00

The Morris County Football Coaches Association recognized at least one player from each team at its annual luncheon on Thursday.

West Morris running back Stefano Montella was named the John Chirrona Offensive Player of the Year. He crushed his own school records with 2,503 yards and 31 touchdowns as the Wolfpack (12-1) advanced to a Group 3 semifinal. Montella also had a team-high 141 total tackles (19 for loss) and seven sacks.

Morristown linebacker Trey Buchner was selected as the Pete Piccirillo Defensive Player of the Year, the award given to Montella last fall. He finished with 158 total tackles, 7½ for losses, and three sacks as the Colonials went 3-7.

Delbarton outside linebacker Jack Eisenhardt is the Gerry Gallagher Special Teams Player of the Year, an award named for the Green Wave's special teams coach. Eisenhardt averaged 38.3 yards per punt. He also had 58 total tackles, three for loss, and two interceptions.

All-Morris County Offense

Rocco Presti, Butler

Giovanni Del Re, Chatham

Brendan Gay, Delbarton

Robert Russo, Delbarton

Justin Tilton, Kinnelon

Travis Osterhout, Jefferson

Lex Lucas, Kinnelon

Nick Gonzalez, Morris Catholic

Joseph Russo, Morris Hills

Dom Delle Monache, Morris Knolls

Ryan Wong, Morris Knolls

Aiden Lynch, Mount Olive

Jimmy Elliot, Mountain Lakes

Mason Kerrigan, Parsippany Hills

James Fusco, Randolph

Sean Clark, Randolph

Vinny Desiderio, West Morris

Jake Gillespie, Whippany Park

All-Morris County Defense

Nick Scaltro, Boonton

Josh Emann, Butler

Emilio Mendez, Dover

Jack Massarano, Hanover Park

Jason Eisele, Jefferson

Cade LaFerriere, Madison

Robert Raimondo, Mendham

Zack Waltzak, Montville

Micah Leibowitz, Morristown Beard

Anthony Moscatello, Mount Olive

Dylan Brown, Mountain Lakes

Nico Dunn, Mountain Lakes

Dylan Wang, Parsippany

James Dolan, Pequannock

James Kratochvil, Randolph

Matt Raffay, Roxbury

Collin Leonhardt, West Morris

Henry Frayne, West Morris

Special Awards

Pete Picirillo Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Buchner, Morristown

John Chirrona Offensive Player of the Year: Stefano Montella, West Morris

Gerry Gallagher Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Eisenhardt, Delbarton

William O. Regan Coach of the Year: Will Nahan, Randolph

John Bauer Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Gregory, Hanover Park

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria

Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Seriously Hurt In 5-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

Two people were seriously hurt in a five-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The crash occurred when a Volvo flatbed truck struck the back of a Mercedes Benz C30, which struck a Nissan and the concrete barrier around 12:55 p.m. near milepost 108…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Fatal Stabbing After Mother/Daughter Argument in Stony Point Overnight

A fatal stabbing occurred last night in Stony Point after an argument between a mother and daughter broke out. The deadly stabbing on Willow Grove Road was reported by police after they arrived at the residence around 1:00 a.m. following a 9-1-1 call. Stony Point Police arrested a 25-year-old woman...
STONY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More

An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
GARFIELD, NJ
NBC New York

How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here

Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Record

Daily Record

1K+
Followers
594
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy