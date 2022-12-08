Morris County football coaches recognize season's best offensive, defensive players
The Morris County Football Coaches Association recognized at least one player from each team at its annual luncheon on Thursday.
West Morris running back Stefano Montella was named the John Chirrona Offensive Player of the Year. He crushed his own school records with 2,503 yards and 31 touchdowns as the Wolfpack (12-1) advanced to a Group 3 semifinal. Montella also had a team-high 141 total tackles (19 for loss) and seven sacks.
Morristown linebacker Trey Buchner was selected as the Pete Piccirillo Defensive Player of the Year, the award given to Montella last fall. He finished with 158 total tackles, 7½ for losses, and three sacks as the Colonials went 3-7.
Delbarton outside linebacker Jack Eisenhardt is the Gerry Gallagher Special Teams Player of the Year, an award named for the Green Wave's special teams coach. Eisenhardt averaged 38.3 yards per punt. He also had 58 total tackles, three for loss, and two interceptions.
All-Morris County Offense
Rocco Presti, Butler
Giovanni Del Re, Chatham
Brendan Gay, Delbarton
Robert Russo, Delbarton
Justin Tilton, Kinnelon
Travis Osterhout, Jefferson
Lex Lucas, Kinnelon
Nick Gonzalez, Morris Catholic
Joseph Russo, Morris Hills
Dom Delle Monache, Morris Knolls
Ryan Wong, Morris Knolls
Aiden Lynch, Mount Olive
Jimmy Elliot, Mountain Lakes
Mason Kerrigan, Parsippany Hills
James Fusco, Randolph
Sean Clark, Randolph
Vinny Desiderio, West Morris
Jake Gillespie, Whippany Park
All-Morris County Defense
Nick Scaltro, Boonton
Josh Emann, Butler
Emilio Mendez, Dover
Jack Massarano, Hanover Park
Jason Eisele, Jefferson
Cade LaFerriere, Madison
Robert Raimondo, Mendham
Zack Waltzak, Montville
Micah Leibowitz, Morristown Beard
Anthony Moscatello, Mount Olive
Dylan Brown, Mountain Lakes
Nico Dunn, Mountain Lakes
Dylan Wang, Parsippany
James Dolan, Pequannock
James Kratochvil, Randolph
Matt Raffay, Roxbury
Collin Leonhardt, West Morris
Henry Frayne, West Morris
Special Awards
Pete Picirillo Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Buchner, Morristown
John Chirrona Offensive Player of the Year: Stefano Montella, West Morris
Gerry Gallagher Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Eisenhardt, Delbarton
William O. Regan Coach of the Year: Will Nahan, Randolph
John Bauer Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Gregory, Hanover Park
Comments / 0