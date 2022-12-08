Read full article on original website
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
Special committee reviews new ordinance that looks to provide reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders are one step closer to providing reparations for Black people. A new ordinance just filed gives us an idea of how the city plans to do it. “A lot of people don’t remember what we went through back then,” Mickey Dean said....
FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth...
Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief. Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum. The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time...
Demonstrators escorted out of town hall for KCPD Chief of Police finalists
The Board of Police Commissioners held a public forum Saturday for the community to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Kansas City’s next Chief of Police.
Former KCPD attorney calls for interim chief, top attorney to be fired
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge. It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was...
KCPD investigates double homicide near Olive Street
Kansas City Police say two men were shot and killed a couple blocks west of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move
"He was just standing on his porch after work," his mother said. "He had worked overtime.". KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer's patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer's and dementia patients are...
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
Police previously called to home of Kansas City woman charged in child’s death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom remains behind bars, pending a bond review, in a case alleging abuse and neglect.
Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City
An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals organization is asking for the community’s input Tuesday night about moving Kauffman Stadium downtown. Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman cites renovation and upkeep of Kauffman as a contributing factor to the planned move, but still wants to hear what the metro community thinks about it all.
KCMO man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing mother of 3
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting a mother of three inside her home in February 2021.
KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scientist at The Stower’s Institute in Kansas City has been able to manipulate memories in animals. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are treated. Dr. Kausik Si genetically altered snails, fruit flies and mice making...
