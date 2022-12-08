ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief. Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum. The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals organization is asking for the community’s input Tuesday night about moving Kauffman Stadium downtown. Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman cites renovation and upkeep of Kauffman as a contributing factor to the planned move, but still wants to hear what the metro community thinks about it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO

