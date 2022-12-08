ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
coinchapter.com

Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
CoinDesk

New FTX CEO Outlines Findings Since Crypto Exchange Takeover

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is heading into criminal-defense mode, but John J. Ray III is trying to make sense of the company as he seeks a recovery for damaged creditors. In his opening remarks at Tuesday's FTX congressional hearing, the new CEO laid out his key findings since taking over the reins of the bankrupt crypto exchange.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
CoinDesk

Maple Finance's $54M of Sour Debt Shows Risks of Crypto Lending Without Collateral

The blockchain-based lending protocol Maple Finance started in May 2021 with a bold concept: Build a decentralized credit marketplace for cryptocurrencies, where lenders and borrowers could come together. Unlike many other decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms that have cropped up in recent years in the nascent digital-asset industry, Maple’s model...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance.US Introduces Payments Service for Customers

U.S.-based customers of the Binance exchange's Binance.US unit are now able to use the Binance.US Pay payments system to send money on their mobile app. The feature has been available to Binance clients outside the U.S. since it was launched in February 2021. At the time, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said payments is one of the "most obvious use cases for crypto."
CoinDesk

How Umee Brings Debt Markets to DeFi

Umee Founder and CEO Brent Xu joins I.D.E.A.S. 2022 to discuss what Umee has done to bring the debt markets to DeFi and the Web3 space, connecting borrowers and lenders across all crypto ecosystems. Plus, an outlook on the application of the IBC protocol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy