ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Saints' known opponents for 2023 season so far

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcKoW_0jc97qi800

There are just four games left on the 2022 schedule, and it’s safe to say the New Orleans Saints haven’t quite met expectations. So some eyes are already being drawn to 2023. And we know all but three of the teams the Saints will face next season.

The Saints are scheduled to host the same-place finisher in the NFC East next year while visiting the same-ranked teams in the NFC West and AFC East. If current standings hold, that means a home game with the Washington Commanders and road trips to face the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

We’ll know the finalized list of 2023 opponents after the 2022 season. For now, here’s what we know during the Week 14 bye:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSij0_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xhqR_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaSe6_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJ21T_0jc97qi800
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BgeE_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhvV8_0jc97qi800
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138oWC_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lXrJ_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371awV_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVDar_0jc97qi800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjicP_0jc97qi800

Comments / 1

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy