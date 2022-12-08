Saints' known opponents for 2023 season so far

There are just four games left on the 2022 schedule, and it’s safe to say the New Orleans Saints haven’t quite met expectations. So some eyes are already being drawn to 2023. And we know all but three of the teams the Saints will face next season.

The Saints are scheduled to host the same-place finisher in the NFC East next year while visiting the same-ranked teams in the NFC West and AFC East. If current standings hold, that means a home game with the Washington Commanders and road trips to face the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

We’ll know the finalized list of 2023 opponents after the 2022 season. For now, here’s what we know during the Week 14 bye:

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports